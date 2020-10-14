College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — For the first time since the 2020 season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, fans will have an opportunity to watch Arkansas baseball next week.

The Razorbacks’ annual Fall World Series - a seven-game intrasquad series - starts Friday and the final six games will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus, meaning they can be watched online at ESPN3.com or on the ESPN app with a cable provider’s log-in credentials.

Game 1 of the series is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday and will feature left-hander Caden Monke against right-hander Connor Noland. That game will not be streamed, but HawgBeat plans to be in attendance and will provide updates.

Arkansas intends to play all seven games of the series, regardless of the results, with each scheduled to be seven innings. No fans will be allowed inside Baum-Walker Stadium.

Sunday’s scrimmage, which is Game 2 of the series, will be the first time fans have had an opportunity to watch the Razorbacks since March 11, when they hung on for a 10-9 win over Grand Canyon to complete a two-game midweek sweep and improve to 11-5. The next day, the SEC suspended the season, which was eventually canceled.

The full schedule, including the pitching matchups, is listed below.

Usually open to the public, Arkansas’ 45-day window for fall practices have been closed because of the ongoing pandemic. Its two fall scrimmages against outside competition permitted by the NCAA were also canceled by the SEC. Other than one intrasquad scrimmage that the media attended last month, Baum-Walker Stadium’s stands have been empty this fall.

The Fall World Series will cap fall ball and is expected to be highly competitive because of the Razorbacks’ surplus of talent created by the pandemic. They had a 52-man roster this fall, which is among the largest ever during head coach Dave Van Horn’s tenure.