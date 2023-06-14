Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas football team now know their conference opponents for the 2024 season.

Arkansas will host old Southwest Conference rival Texas and it will also host LSU to keep the Battle for the Golden Boot matchup going. Rounding out the home slate will be matchups with Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Road matchups for the Razorbacks feature trips to Missouri for the Battle Line Rivalry, Auburn and Mississippi State.

The fourth "road" matchup is against Texas A&M, as Arkansas will be the designated road team for the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. That is expected to be final game held at AT&T Stadium as 2024 marks the final year of the contract to play that game there.

Notably not on the schedule is Alabama, who the Hogs have played every year since 1991.

The Southeastern Conference will be adding Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 to create a 16-team league, and that change led to a new scheduling format for the conference.

Agreed on by SEC presidents and chancellors at the SEC spring meetings in Sandestin Beach, Florida, on June 1, the new format is a one-year schedule that has SEC teams playing eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent during the 2024 season.

"We have been engaged in planning for the entry of Oklahoma and Texas into the SEC since the summer of 2021, but the change of the membership date from 2025 to 2024 creates scheduling complexities that can better be managed with a one-year schedule," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a release from the conference.

Divisions will also be eliminated and the SEC Championship Game will feature the two top teams in the conference standings at the end of the regular season. This format allows each school to play every other school a minimum of two times in a four-year period, regardless of whether the SEC utilizes an 8-game or 9-game format for future conference competition.

"Creating a one-year schedule will provide a longer on-ramp to manage football scheduling around existing non-conference commitments of our members," Sankey said. "It will also provide additional time to understand the impact of an expanded College Football Playoff and engage with our media partners as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling."

With the one-year, eight-game schedule format, each SEC school has one permanent conference foe and seven rotating opponents. If the league were to move to a nine-game format, there would be three permanent opponents and six rotating.

Below is a look at the rest of Arkansas football's opponents for the 2024 season. The dates are known for non-conference matchups, but dates for conference matchups will be released at a later date.