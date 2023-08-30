After an offseason that saw the Razorbacks wrap up a 2023 recruiting class that finished ranked No. 19 in the country and No. 9 in the SEC on Rivals, Arkansas is expected to feature some of its true freshmen in the season opener against Western Carolina on Saturday.

The only freshman listed as a starter on the Week 1 depth chart is Bixby, Oklahoma, native Luke Hasz. The four-star tight-end prospect was one of the top recruits in the 2023 class and his talent has been hard to miss since the spring.

"Ever since he came in here he’s worked his tail off," head coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday. "He loves football. His brother does, too. I think a lot came from who raised him and coming from Bixby High School. He’s a little older, he’s strong, can really run, and he’s got wonderful hands. I mean, he can catch everything. You guys have seen him in practice. He can catch everything."

As a senior at Bixby High School, Hasz tallied 35 receptions for 597 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 17.1 yards per catch. He chose Arkansas over offers from programs like Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and much more.

"I think as a freshman you have to bring in that kind of mentality, that work mentality and physical play," Pittman said. "He’s going to be a much better player in two or three years than he is right now, but he’s a fine player now, because what keeps freshmen off the field is not knowing what they’re doing or not physically able to do it or the development is not quite there as fast."

"But his has been ever since he’s been here. Really excited to see what he can bring to us, maybe an extra dimension that we possibly haven’t had in the past."

Hasz isn't the only freshman fans should expect to see Saturday. Linebackers Brad Spence and Alex Sanford are two who will have a role — the former more so than the latter.

"Alex Sanford comes to mind if you’re talking about special teams role," Pittman said. "Spence is going to be more than that. I think he’ll play quality minutes at linebacker."

A native of Klein, Texas, Spence was a three-star prospect out of high school. Standing at 6-foot-2, 237 pounds, Spence already has the stature needed for an SEC linebacker. He totaled 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a senior at Klein Forest High School.

On the defensive line, Pittman mentioned Quincy Rhodes and Ian Geffrard as two who could see their names called Saturday afternoon.

At the defensive tackle spot, Geffrard has work to do if he wants major playing time this season. He's a guy with major potential, especially if he can shed some of his weight, as he checks in at 394 pounds. Pittman even said Geffrard was "a biscuit way from 400" during the summer.

Rhodes is another player who already has the size to play in the SEC. The former three-star prospect from North Little Rock stands at 6-foot-6, 289 pounds.

"Quincy Rhodes is a guy that’s going to play," Pittman said. "Ian Geffrard is going to play. Quincy could work his way up. I think he’s really a special talent."

The secondary is another spot that freshmen will contribute at during the 2023 season, probably more so than any other position group for the Arkansas defense.

"In the back end, Jaylon Braxton," Pittman said. "TJ Metcalf would be one."

Braxton, a four-star prospect from Frisco, Texas, was a talented two-player in high school. He caught 38 passes for 467 yards and two touchdowns while recording 27 tackles, 10 pass breakups and five interceptions.

Much like the secondary, the wide receiver group is one where freshmen could have a big impact on the offense. Davion Dozier and Dazmin James are in Arkansas' top six wide receivers, according to Pittman.

Coming from Moody High School, Dozier posted 59 catches for 1,325 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 22.5 yards per catch as a senior last season. The 6-foot-4 playmaker has showcased his wide catch radius during fall camp.

James was under-recruited out of Clayton High School in North Carolina despite reeling in 43 catches for 601 yards and five touchdowns last fall. The 6-foot-2 wide receiver is also a track star, as he ran times of 10.46 and 21.06 in the 100-meter and 200-meter, respectively. That elite speed has helped set him apart from the rest of the group.

Pittman said that the offensive line and running back groups were spots where freshmen wouldn't have much of an impact, likely due to the experience and depth already present in the respective rooms. The coaching staff is pleased with freshman running back Isaiah Augustave though, according to Pittman.

The freshmen and the rest of the Razorbacks will kick things off in three days on Saturday against Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Kickoff is set for noon CT and the game will be streamed on the SEC Network+ and ESPN+.