There was a somber mood across Razorback nation near the end of Arkansas' 87-72 loss to North Carolina on Friday in the Battle 4 Atlantis when guard Tramon Mark hit the floor hard and stayed down in pain with 1:12 left in the second half at Imperial Arena on Paradise Island, Bahamas.

By that point, Mark had put together the best game of his college basketball career. The Houston transfer scored 34 points on 13-17 shooting from the field. Mark went up for a layup, fell down hard and he eventually had to be taken off the court on a stretcher.

The team shared an encouraging message in a statement Friday evening regarding the junior guard.

"Arkansas junior Tramon Mark has been released from a local hospital. He had an MRI which showed no significant injury to his back and he will be allowed to travel back to Fayetteville with the team tomorrow morning (Nov. 25)."

Mark also sent out a tweet to let everyone know he's doing alright.