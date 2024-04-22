Goodman also reported Baylor, North Carolina and Alabama as three other teams that have a shot at landing Aidoo, who is a 6-foot-11 former five-star prospect out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Aidoo also has his name entered in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Head coach John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks are "heavily in the mix" for Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo, according to the Field of 68's Jeff Goodman.

As a junior in 2023-24 for the Volunteers, Aidoo averaged 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while making 51.5% of his shots from the field. An AP First Team All-SEC selection, Aidoo also averaged 1.8 blocks and 1.0 assists per game last season.

Aidoo had a 23-point, 12-rebound double-double in a 92-63 win over Arkansas inside Bud Walton Arena on Feb. 14. He scored a career-best 29 points on Dec. 12 against Georgia Southern and he brought down a career-high 15 rebounds on Jan. 13 at Georgia.

Aidoo took a huge step forward as a junior after averaging just 5.1 points and 4.9 rebounds as a sophomore in 2022-23. He scored just 2.1 points and had 2.2 rebounds in 19 total games as a freshman in 2021-22.

He was originally committed to Marquette, but a coaching change led the former No. 2 center recruit in the country to the Volunteers. Aidoo has one year of eligibility remaining if he decides to return to college.

Arkansas currently has one scholarship player on the 2024-25 projected roster — Kentucky transfer big man Zvonimir Ivisic. To see HawgBeat's full 2024-25 Arkansas basketball roster tracker, click here.