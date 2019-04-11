Arkansas could go two for two this weekend with their official visitors Crockett tight end Allen Horace and Carthage offensive tackle Ty'Kieast Crawford. They'll also host Oklahoma running back Dominic Richardson who they offered in March of last year. The East Texas athletes both have the Hogs as their favorite right now and, as some of the first official visitors of the season (they had five last weekend, none committed), they could do a lot for the momentum of the class by committing early. Arkansas was stuck on two commitments at this time last year with quarterback KJ Jefferson waiting until May to jump on board so, with their four current commits, the Hogs are already ahead of their top-20 2019 class. They saw a lot of momentum after Mataio Soli and Shamar Nash committed in the same weekend last summer after their official visits so maybe getting two this weekend could get that going early and there won't be any worrying about this class could turn out.

This 6-foot-5 tight end was just on campus last month for elite prospect day and he walked away with the Hogs firmly in the lead. He did recently visit Texas Tech and he said in March that the Red Raiders and Baylor Bears are also recruiting him hard. The 3-star prospect has six offers so far: Arkansas, Nebraska, Baylor, Texas Tech, Houston and Oklahoma State. He's visited Texas and Texas A&M as well. A couple benefits Arkansas has above Texas Tech and Baylor is they've got three tight ends in the NFL and are in the SEC, which seemed to really excite him. He is one of the most athletic tight ends on Arkansas's board. He plays all over the field for Crockett and finished with more touchdowns (9) than the rest of the tight end targets int he mix.

Making Horace look skinny is 6-foot-7, 310-pound offensive tackle Ty'Kieast Crawford. He's been the Hogs most frequent visitor (besides Chandler Morris) this year and I could definitely see him calling the Hogs on or after his visit. He said last time he was here he still wanted to visit Alabama and he did so last weekend, so he could be ready to make a decision now. Crawford is due to see a big boost in his Texas ranking. He has 16 offers but says it's "family" on the Hill. Both East Texas players are recruited by Jeff Traylor, as well as their position coaches Barry Lunney Jr and Dustin Fry.

Dominic Richardson is the number one running back and no. 4 prospect in the state of Oklahoma. The Hogs have offered six of the top 10 players out of Oklahoma in the 2020 class and all of them have been to visit. Richardson was last on the Hill for elite prospect day in March and he had a great time. He's also visited TCU. He has seven offers so far, Missouri being his second SEC offer. He doesn't yet have offers from Oklahoma or Oklahoma State.