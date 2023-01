Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks continued to try to strike gold in the transfer portal by hosting Baylor transfer defensive back Lorando Johnson on Wednesday for an official visit.

A former 5.7 three-star prospect out of Lancaster, Texas, Johnson spent two seasons at Baylor and he recorded 16 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, five pass deflections and one forced fumble in his 2022 campaign.

Johnson didn't give away much, but he said he enjoyed his visit in Fayetteville.