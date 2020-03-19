Arkansas in contact with Louisville grad transfer Darius Perry
Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details
College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.
The Razorbacks are showing interest in yet another guard in the transfer portal. Louisville guard Darius Perry reported the contact after entering the portal on March 16.
Perry was No.98 in the country, per Rivals, in the 2017 class. He picked Louisville over six other offers, including homestate Georgia. After playing three years with the Cardinals, Perry is scheduled to graduate this summer with one season left to play.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard has never been a staple in Louisville's starting rotation but he consistently provided 14+ minutes off the bench with a high of 19.5 minutes per game in 2019-20. Perry averaged 5.2 points per game in 31 games played this season for the 24-7 Cardinals.
Perry also added 1.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 75% from the free throw line, 39.1% from the field and 38.9% from deep. Of all his shots, 61.4% were from behind the arc.
The junior had a career-high 19 points against Clemson in January making five three pointers in 26 minutes played.
Gonzaga, Seton Hall, Arkansas, Wichita State, are the latest programs to reach out to Louisville graduate transfer Darius Perry, a source told @Stockrisers. https://t.co/dRLcbEJYAr— Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 19, 2020
Arkansas has now contacted at least 11 transfer prospects in the portal, per reports, but the real number is undoubtedly higher. Eric Musselman is known for exploring every option.
Arkansas doesn't currently have room to take a transfer but three of the 2020 commits have yet to sign. The signing period begins April 15 but it may be pushed further back since many recruits around the nation can't take crucial official visits during the COVID-19 induced dead period.
Natural attrition is expected to occur but no Razorbacks have entered the portal yet. Isaiah Joe is still on several draft boards and many are wondering whether Mason Jones will return next year after winning SEC Player of the Year.
|Senior
|Junior
|Sophomore
|Freshman
|2021 Commits
|
Davonte Davis (signed)
|
|
Emeka Obukwelu*
|
Ty Stevens*
|
|
JD Notae**