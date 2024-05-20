Since taking the reins for the Mustangs, Wilson flourished on the field. He threw for 3,413 yards and 41 touchdowns to just two interceptions, and added 837 yards and 15 scores on the ground,

Grayson Wilson, who spent the last three seasons at Central Arkansas Christian in North Little Rock, will be transferring to Conway to play for Buck James and the Wampus Cats.

Wilson committed to Arkansas over a year ago and has kept his recruitment quiet. At the time, he held offers from Pittsburgh, Illinois and Central Arkansas in addition to Arkansas.

He was unrated by all of the major recruiting services, and committed on April 15 following the Razorbacks' spring contest.

Now, Wilson is a four-star passer, the No. 4 player in Arkansas for the 2025 class and No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the country according to Rivals.

Throughout the offseason, Wilson has grown not just on the football field but on the hardwood and baseball diamond as well. After winning an Arkansas basketball 3A State Championship, he went to Dallas, Texas, where he was named MVP quarterback of the Under Armour Next All-American combine.

Most recently, Wilson helped CAC baseball to a state championship appearance, a game the Mustangs lost 6-2 to Gosnell.

With the full athletic year behind him, Wilson now heads to Conway where he'll refine his skills on the football field before arriving in Fayetteville to start his college career with the Razorbacks.

As far as Wilson's recruitment goes, he's still locked in to Arkansas and showing zero signs of wavering. He will take his official visit to Fayetteville the weekend of June 21, and plans to enroll at Arkansas early in January, so he can go through spring practice with the team.