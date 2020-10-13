HawgBeat - Arkansas lands 14th ranked punter in the nation Patrick Foley

The Razorbacks now have a 5-star kicker and 5-star punter committed for the 2021 class. Preferred walk-on offer Patrick Foley committed to Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon, joining Oklahoma kicker Cameron Little who joined Arkansas's 2021 class on scholarship in July.

"Coach Fountain has been in contact with me for months now and has always calling me at least every week, sending me texts and many letters," Foley said of why he picked Arkansas over other opportunities. "Although it isn't just Coach Fountain that is showing how bad he wants me, I got multiple letters from all the coaching staff everyday and the letters were stacking up.

"They were even sending my parents letters, this was really showed me how they care about me as a person and my family. They want to build something special down there and make a family. They have shown me how they take care of their athletes and treat them like their own sons. That is something I want to be apart of"

Foley had interest from South Dakota State, North Dakota State, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas State and others.

Foley is a Nebraska native and he's ranked as the No. 14 punter in the nation, according to Kohl's Kicking:

"In June of 2020, he showed significant improvement in his leg strength on both kickoffs and punts. He charted well during the punt phase of camp in January of 2020 and again in June/July. This summer, he had a great all around showing and with continued development could become one of the best combo prospects in his class. Foley has natural hands and good rhythm as a punter, he is one of our top available 2021 class punters."

Foley's commitment does not count against Arkansas's 25 scholarship limit for the class since he is a preferred walk-on. The Razorbacks have room for approximately four more additions.