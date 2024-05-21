"Ronnie Fouch has been talking to me. He's a great dude and ever since he came onto the new staff he has wanted me there. I've been his dude and he always treated me like I was one of his guys already."

"We're going to Arkansas ," Williams told Rivals. "They've never stopped communicating with me. It was always love, really since they first offered me.

One program's effort really captured the attention of the Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central star wide receiver since that point. On Tuesday evening, he reciprocated in the form of a verbal commitment.

When Kamare Williams cut his list to seven programs earlier this year, it was much of a reset with his college football recruitment.

The trust between Williams and his future coaching staff is apparent on multiple levels. The rising-senior recruit made the pledge without having seen Fayetteville in person to date. That should change in the month of June as each side works on an official visit.

"It was the communication and the trust," he said. "They all love me and said they can't wait to see me. This was tough, but they stuck out."

Head Hog Sam Pittman received the early commitment news well, Williams says, and his big and physical style is something both parties see fitting in at the SEC level.



"The offense is just like ours, so they can move me all over the field," he said.

After an impressive 2023 season at Palm Beach Central, where Williams hauled in 49 passes for 695 yards and six touchdowns, the newest Razorback is happy to come off the board and put the bulk of the recruiting process behind him.

The focus shifts back to his prep teammates in the meantime, with the Saturday spot locked down despite more than two dozen scholarship offers to his name.

"They're gonna get a dog," Williams said."They're gonna get a good player and I'm always going to show love to the fans.

"I'm locked in on Arkansas!"

Six class of 2025 recruits are now on the UA verbal commitment list.