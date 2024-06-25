Head coach John Calipari and the Razorbacks have landed their second commitment of the day, as Division II Hawaii Pacific guard Melo Sanchez committed to Arkansas on Tuesday, HawgBeat confirmed.

A 6-foot-4, 185-pound soon-to-be junior, Sanchez averaged 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 34.3 minutes across 29 games in 2024. He also shot 36.0% from the field, 34.6% from beyond the arch and 79.8% from the charity stripe.

His season-high in points came against Slippery Rock on Nov. 26, when he scored 32 points in 36 minutes on 8-of-14 shooting with six made threes. Sanchez crossed the 20-point threshold five times with two 30-point outings.

As a freshman in 2023, Sanchez shot far better from the floor with a 49.1% field goal percentage, as well as a scorching 46.8% three point mark. He also averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 28 games.