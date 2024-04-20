Worth took an official visit to Fayetteville over the weekend and went public with his decision on Instagram.

Arkansas landed its second transfer commitment in as many days as Jacksonville State linebacker Larry Worth chose the Hogs on Saturday.

A 6-foot-4, 220-pound Florida native, Worth racked up 63 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception for the Gamecocks last season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Worth finished the 2023-24 season with a defensive grade of 69.2, a run defense grade of 64.5, a tackling grade of 61.8, a pass-rush grade of 90.1 and a coverage grade of 65.5 in 470 snaps.

Worth has two years of eligibility remaining at Arkansas, and bolsters a linebacker room that is in need of depth heading into the 2024 season.

The Razorbacks still have seven scholarships available and will continue to work the transfer portal ahead of the 2024 season. Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on the Razorbacks' roster fluctuations this offseason.