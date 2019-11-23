A week after losing the hard-fought recruiting battle for in-state PF Chris Moore to Auburn, Arkansas turns the tables and lands Rivals150 4-star Jaylin Williams of Fort Smith over the Tigers.

AAU teammates for Woodz Elite, Moore and Williams took their official visits to Auburn together but Williams' solo visit to Arkansas a week later sold the center on playing for Eric Musselman and his home state Razorbacks. Williams committed via Twitter video on Saturday afternoon. He chose Arkansas over eight other offers including A&M, Auburn, TCU and more.

"The coaches are a bunch of great guys," Williams said. "You can tell they keep it real with everybody. They try to have a good time and joke around a lot, that's kind of how I am so, there's a bunch of good guys up there."

"Coach Muss says he likes to play positionless basketball and during EYBL I hit a good percentage of threes. They said they'd like to play me at the power forward position where I could come down as a trailer and hit the three or stay on the outside for a pick and roll and hit that pop shot. I can also roll to the basket. Knowing how I like to play they said I would fit perfect with them."

Williams is now the third commit in the new Head Hog's 2020 recruiting class. All three commits hail from Arkansas and all three are ranked in the Rivals150. Williams shot up in the rankings this summer from No.100 to No.68 in the nation after averaging 10.4 points per game with 9.6 rebounds per game on the EYBL circuit.

At 6-foot-10, 210-pounds, Williams is perhaps one of the most important pieces to this class that now consists of 4-star small forward Moses Moody and Williams' other AAU teammate 4-star guard Davonte Davis. While Davis signed during the early period, Moody and Williams will wait until the spring signing period.

Arkansas is still waiting on one more in-state Rivals150 player to make his decision and it's coming up soon. Oak Hill Academy guard KK Robinson will decide between Arkansas and Kansas on Thanksgiving Day and the FutureCasts are in the Hogs' favor.

COMMITMENT ANALYSIS