The brother of current Arkansas defender TJ Metcalf made the announcement on his Twitter page.

The commitments keep coming for Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks, as three-star defensive back Tevis Metcalf committed to the Hogs on Saturday.

The Razorbacks gained Metcalf's commitment over Auburn, Georgia Tech and Colorado. The athlete out of Birmingham, Alabama, becomes Arkansas' fourth commitment in the last two days.

Metcalf made several trips to Arkansas before making his decision, most recently to watch his brother play in the Red-White spring scrimmage on April 15.

Metcalf reports on his Twitter account that last season he recorded four interceptions, seven pass breakups and allowed just one catch.

Football runs deep in the Metcalf family. While TJ and Tevis are both highly-sought after recruits, their cousin DK played college football at Ole Miss and now is enjoying success with the Seattle Seahawks. DK’s father, Terrence, also played at Ole Miss before being drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2002, where he played until 2008.

Arkansas is now up to nine commitments in the class of 2024, three from the state of Alabama, something that hasn't been done by the Hogs in the recruiting rankings era.