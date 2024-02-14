The No. 3 Arkansas baseball team is just two days away from the beginning of the 2024 season, but there are still a few question marks surrounding the construction of the Diamond Hogs' batting order. With junior second baseman Peyton Stovall expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a broken right foot, a chain reaction of lineup changes has fans wondering where their favorite players will be slotted when the Razorbacks take on James Madison in a four-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium this weekend. Head coach Dave Van Horn previously stated that Stovall was going to be Arkansas' leadoff hitter, so to reconcile that, the esteemed skipper is planning to "move everybody up" in the lineup. "We’ll probably hit our catcher (Hudson White) leadoff," Van Horn said on Wednesday. "Might be the first time I’ve ever done that. White’s a tough out if he’s catching. If he’s not catching, then we’ll flip it around. But if White’s not catching, he’ll be DHing on Friday or Saturday. That’s what we’re looking like. Probably I’ll go left after that and then right, then left and then pretty much right after that. "If Stovall was in the lineup, he might be hitting leadoff for us and then you go left-right-left-right-left-right probably and then you shuffle a few right-handers at the end. If we get into the game and we feel like the righties are struggling with the right-handers, then I’ll bring a couple of these lefties off the bench and let them hit."

Through Arkansas' recent spring scrimmages, White slashed .304/.333/.348 with seven hits, one double, six RBIs, three strikeouts and one walk in 23 at-bats, according to stats compiled by Arkansas media members. He may not be a conventional leadoff man, but his experienced bat should help set the table for what could be one of the most dangerous top-of-the orders in the SEC. Assuming the Razorbacks do look at a left-hander for the two-hole, right fielder Kendall Diggs makes the most sense to fill in at that position. Named to the Coaches Preseason All-SEC First Team, Diggs is one of the best-kept secrets in college baseball after finishing the 2023 season with a .299 average, 12 home runs and a team-leading 63 RBIs.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BcyBjYWxsZWQgb24gQXJrYW5zYXMgcmFkaW8gJmFtcDsgaGVhcmQg b24gdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdmFyc2l0eT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdmFyc2l0eTwvYT4gYXBwOiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYzMyWmVyVndJdCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Mz MlplclZ3SXQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGltb3RoeSBCdXJrZSAoQGJ1YmJh cHJvZykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9idWJiYXByb2cv c3RhdHVzLzE1MjA2MDM3OTc4Mzk1NjA3MDY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+TWF5IDEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=