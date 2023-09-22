FAYETTEVILLE — After a disappointing 38-31 defeat in Week 3 against the BYU Cougars, the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to face the LSU Tigers on Saturday evening at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Led by head coach Brian Kelly, the Tigers finished 10-4 overall in their first year led by the former Notre Dame head coach. LSU made an appearance in the SEC Championship Game, which it lost to Georgia, 50-30. The Tigers finished their season off with a Citrus Bowl blowout against Purdue, 63-7.

To start the season, LSU is 2-1 overall and 1-0 in SEC play after the Tigers demolished Mississippi State in Starkville 41-14 last week. That came after a 45-24 Week 1 loss to Florida State and a 72-10 Week 2 victory over Grambling.

According to BetSaracen, the Tigers are favored over the Razorbacks by 17.5 points going into Saturday's matchup. The last three games between the two rivals have been decided by exactly three points in each.

Here are all the details you need to know for how to watch or listen to Saturday's game, which will kickoff at 6:00 p.m. CT…