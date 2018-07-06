It hasn't been the fastest start in recruiting by the new coaching staff at Arkansas but a huge week with three commits is a great way to put the Razorbacks on pace with the rest of the SEC. On Monday, Arkansas had six commits and sat second to last in the SEC with both number of commitments and team recruiting ranking. The team is now ahead of Vanderbilt and Missouri in the team recruiting rankings and they rank 22nd in the nation in average star rating. Coincidentally, Arkansas is currently in a dead tie at no. 47 in the rankings with Chad Morris's former program, SMU.

The Razorbacks now have nine verbal commitments from athletes in six different states with two homegrown Hogs and three Texas hogs.

On Tuesday, the Hogs called home their first of three commits this week, 6-foot-4, 195-pound wide receiver T.Q. Jackson out of Jefferson High School in East Texas. Jackson had the Hogs at the top of his list since he visited Fayetteville in the spring and was biding his time and taking a couple visits before making his final decision. The speedy wideout took an official visit to SMU but ultimately decided to speed up his commitment and become the second wide receiver commit in the Hogs' 2019 class. Jackson joins IMG Academy 4-star wide receiver Shamar Nash. Nash and Jackson have both been communicating with the Razorbacks' 2019 QB commit KJ Jefferson and they'll all be on the Hill for the end of summer cookout.

