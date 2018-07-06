Arkansas Makes a Jump in Team Recruiting Rankings with Three New Commits
It hasn't been the fastest start in recruiting by the new coaching staff at Arkansas but a huge week with three commits is a great way to put the Razorbacks on pace with the rest of the SEC. On Monday, Arkansas had six commits and sat second to last in the SEC with both number of commitments and team recruiting ranking. The team is now ahead of Vanderbilt and Missouri in the team recruiting rankings and they rank 22nd in the nation in average star rating. Coincidentally, Arkansas is currently in a dead tie at no. 47 in the rankings with Chad Morris's former program, SMU.
The Razorbacks now have nine verbal commitments from athletes in six different states with two homegrown Hogs and three Texas hogs.
On Tuesday, the Hogs called home their first of three commits this week, 6-foot-4, 195-pound wide receiver T.Q. Jackson out of Jefferson High School in East Texas. Jackson had the Hogs at the top of his list since he visited Fayetteville in the spring and was biding his time and taking a couple visits before making his final decision. The speedy wideout took an official visit to SMU but ultimately decided to speed up his commitment and become the second wide receiver commit in the Hogs' 2019 class. Jackson joins IMG Academy 4-star wide receiver Shamar Nash. Nash and Jackson have both been communicating with the Razorbacks' 2019 QB commit KJ Jefferson and they'll all be on the Hill for the end of summer cookout.
READ: T.Q. Jackson Calls the Hogs
READ: Scouting Report: T.Q. Jackson
To keep the positive momentum going, the Razorbacks got another surprise (though not unexpected) commitment from defensive tackle Carl Williams. Williams is another prospect out of Jeff Traylor's territory of East Texas and he has a very high ceiling. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle is long and strong, and it's hard not to see him making a push for early playing time on the Hill. Williams is the Hogs' second trench boy from East Texas, Tyler Lee High School standout offensive lineman Beaux Limmer is also committed to the Razorbacks.
READ: Carl Williams Calls the Hogs
READ: Scouting Report: Carl Williams
On Thursday night, the Razorbacks called home their second homegrown Hog and second legacy. Zach Williams joined Georgia 4-star defensive end Mataio Soli, son of former All-SEC lineman Junior Soli, as the Razorbacks' second defensive end commit. Despite Williams' 3-star rating on Rivals, he holds offers from five SEC programs and has a lot of potential to do big things for the Razorbacks once he's fully developed. The 6-foot-4 Little Rock native and Rison native cornerback Malik Chavis are two of nine in-state athletes with Razorback offers.
READ: Zach Williams Calls the Hogs
READ: Scouting Report: Zach Williams
