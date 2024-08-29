"He's a really good coach," head coach Sam Pittman said after the game. "I've developed a really good relationship with him and I bet he has with me, as well. But the kids believe in him. I believe in him. The team believes in him. Whatever you call, they have to execute it and they did a good job with that."

Following a 70-0 four-quarter explosion by Arkansas' offense — including a program record-breaking 10-straight scoring drives — it's safe to say Petrino started the 2024 season on the right foot.

It's been 13 years since the former Razorback head coach-turned-offensive coordinator dawned the Cardinal and White, and his chance to right the wrongs of his past had finally arrived.

Per Greg Harvey of Stats Perform, Arkansas is the only FBS or FCS team over the past 25 seasons to record a 70-plus point shutout while converting every third-down attempt in a game.

"But Bobby, I'm sure he feels pretty good tonight," Pittman said. "10 tries and 10 touchdowns, that's hard to do. I don't care who you play. So I'm really happy for him and told the team, I think it's the first time in history that that's happened, and it happened when Bobby came back. The legend is going to continue to grow. Good for him, he deserves it."

RELATED: Highlights from Arkansas' shutout win over UAPB

Leading the way for Petrino's dynamic offense was hand-picked transfer signal-caller Taylen Green, who didn't return in the second half after finishing 16-of-23 in the passing game (69.6%) with 229 passing yards, 88 yards on the ground and four total touchdowns.

"Even when we were up a lot, we were still watching film," Green said after the game. "(Petrino) was still learning. He was still critiquing us on the different stuff that we can get better at. You know? So that's what I like. (There's) always room for improvement."

Another standout performer was former Utah transfer running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, as he carried the ball eight times for 101 yards and two touchdowns behind an offensive line that didn't allow a sack throughout the contest.

RELATED: Social media reacts to Arkansas' 70-0 win over UAPB

Jackson spoke during fall camp about not being labeled a power-back, and he showcased his versatility with a 46-yard score against the Golden Lions in the first quarter.

"(Jackson) can run over you," Pittman said. "On our sideline, he lowered his head or lowered his shoulder and ran over a guy, then the next play made 2-3 in the hole miss. Like I said, he caught a really nice ball out of the backfield.

"I like the group of backs we have because they're all a little bit different, but JJ rushing eight times for 101 yards was a good job for him and a good job by the offensive line, tight ends, wideouts blocking for him."

Up next, the Razorbacks will return to Fayetteville to prepare for their Week 2 matchup at No. 17 Oklahoma State. That game will kick off at 11 a.m. CT at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday.