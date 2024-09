On a hot and humid Thursday evening at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, the Arkansas football team dismantled the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, 70-0, in front of an announced crowd of 40,127.

After a shaky first few plays that included a near-interception and fumble, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's Razorback offense went on to go a perfect 7-for-7 on scoring drives to lead 49-0 at halftime. Leading the Hogs' efforts were quarterback Taylen Green and Ja'Quinden Jackson, two newcomers who transferred in over the offseason from Boise State and Utah, respectively.

Green finished the day 16-for-23 on passes with two touchdowns alongside six runs for 88 yards and two scores on the ground. Jackson added another 101 rushing yards with two touchdowns on eight attempts.

Neither Green nor Jackson played in the second half, as Arkansas made it 9-for-9 on their first 9 scoring drives with rushing touchdowns from freshman running back Braylen Russell and redshirt freshman quarterback Malachi Singleton. The Razorbacks' 687 yards of total offense was the most against an FCS program in school history.

Defensively, Arkansas stymied the Golden Lions on all fronts. At the end of the first two quarters, UAPB had just 76 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' 444. That number didn't improve much in the second half, as defensive coordinator Travis Williams' unit held UAPB to zero points, 130 total yards and 10 first downs compared to 34 first downs by the Hogs.

Throughout and following the season-opening victory, Arkansas fans made their opinions known about the football team on social media: