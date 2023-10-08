OXFORD, Miss. - Another week, another rough performance for the Arkansas offense. After totaling 174 yards and 22 points against Texas A&M last week, the Razorbacks put up 288 yards and 20 points against a far inferior Rebels' defense Saturday evening.

Prior to this week's matchup, the Ole Miss defense ranked 105th in the country in total defense with 408.8 yards allowed per game. Despite that, the Rebels' defense allowed its fewest yards against an SEC opponent since Oct. 5, 2019, against Vanderbilt (264).

Following an Ole Miss punt on the opening drive of the game, Arkansas drove 80 yards down the field on 15 plays and scored a touchdown. The next five possessions: an interception and four straight punts. Not exactly high-caliber from the Dan Enos-led offense.

One of the main reasons Arkansas has struggled to move the ball this season has been the lack of a successful rushing attack. Even with Raheim Sanders back, the Razorbacks recorded a measly 36 rushing yards against Ole Miss — the Rebels' fewest allowed against an SEC opponent since Oct. 18, 2014, against Tennessee.

"Offensively, we've got to find a way to run the football," head coach Sam Pittman said. "Until we do that, we're putting way too much pressure on our quarterback, our offensive line to protect during those times, and our wideouts to get open. It's hard to win a game when you can't run the football.

"We've got to figure out a way to do it. Obviously, we're trying. But what we're doing is not working, so we've got to figure that part of it out. We can't, the way we're built, we can't win games not having success rushing the football."

Arkansas' lack of a run game stems from the offensive line's inability to put together consistent quality plays. For the first half of the Razorbacks' game against the Rebels, Arkansas veered away from its usual starting five along the offensive line.

Beaux Limmer — a top-performing guard last season — played in the position despite holding strong at the center position through the first five games of the year. On top of that, Brady Latham moved from his usual guard position to right tackle and Patrick Kutas stepped in at center in place of Limmer.

After an abysmal first-half performance — one that included three sacks and two penalties to Latham and Kutas — head coach Sam Pittman reverted back to the starting five that has attempted to hold down the trenches to start the season.

"Well, the first drive we go down to score but we really didn't block a whole lot of guys," Pittman said. "We had a lot of guys coming through untouched with movement. It was bothering us, especially at center. So, in the second quarter, we decided to put Beaux back at center to maybe help that, and then at halftime I decided to just go back the way we were the first five games to see if we'd be better.

"I'll have to watch the tape to see if we got any better with that combination of guys, but that's what went into the decision. We could not handle the run-throughs and the movement. They were too quick for us, so I thought maybe if we moved Beaux back in the middle, maybe that would calm some things down."

In the second half, the Razorbacks' offensive line allowed two sacks and was called for just one penalty. The first three drives resulted in points too, with back-to-back field goals by Cam Little and a touchdown drive.

When it mattered most, though, the offense couldn't get it done. Starting quarterback KJ Jefferson is partly to blame as well. The Hogs' signal-caller completed 25 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns, but threw two interceptions in crucial situations that contributed to the 27-20 defeat.

"I think he's just like everybody else on the team, he's got to get better, as well," Pittman said. "I know he played extremely hard and he certainly, just like everybody on the team, I know it was special for him coming back. Wanted to win, but I think he played his heart out. I think if you asked him, he'd probably want a couple, two, three or four throws back, but that's part of the game. I felt like he led extremely well tonight and played really hard."

Jefferson and the rest of the Arkansas offense will have their toughest test yet next Saturday, as the Razorbacks will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to take on the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide. The game is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN.