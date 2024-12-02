Arkansas defensive tackle commit flips to Memphis

The Arkansas Razorbacks lost a commitment from 2025 three-star defensive tackle JaQuentin Madison on Monday, as he flipped his pledge to the Memphis Tigers.
A product of Alpharetta High School in Alpheretta, Georgia, Madison was committed the Razorbacks since June 16.
According to his X page, Madison tallied 54 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks as a senior this fall. He took a visit to Memphis over the weekend, so the flip comes at an understandable time.
Arkansas is now down to 23 total commitment in the 2025 recruiting class, which ranks 28th nationally on Rivals. HawgBeat also detailed other commits who could be on flip watch earlier Monday.