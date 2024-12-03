How to Watch, Game Preview: Arkansas at Miami in SEC/ACC Challenge

The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-2, 0-0 SEC) are in Miami to face off against the Hurricanes (3-4, 0-0 ACC) in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Tuesday night.

This is the second year of the challenge between the two conferences. The Razorbacks defeated Duke 80-75 last year to induce a court-storm by fans. Miami, on the other hand, is facing John Calipari for the second time in two years. Calipari's Kentucky squad beat the Hurricanes 95-73 at Rupp Arena.

Arkansas comes into the matchup off a 90-77 loss to now-No. 19 Illinois on Thanksgiving Day that dropped the Razorbacks out of the AP Top 25. The Hogs gave up 15 three-pointers and the Illini shot 52.6% from the field to down the Razorbacks.

One positive that came out of the loss to Illinois was Arkansas center Jonas Aidoo's return to the court. He missed the previous three games due to injury and while he didn't do much in the 11 minutes he was on the floor, his presence is a welcome sight for an Arkansas team that has struggled with depth in the early season.

Miami is also reeling, but in a much worse way. The Hurricanes are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, with the most recent loss coming at the hands of Charleston Southern 83-79 last Saturday.

The Hurricanes may be without their Preseason All-ACC guard Nijel Pack, who missed their last game with a lower body injury. Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga said Monday that Pack would try to practice and a decision would be made from there.

Below are details on how to watch, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...