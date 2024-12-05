Report: Arkansas offensive lineman Patrick Kutas to transfer

The Arkansas Razorbacks took a hit in the offensive line room Thursday, as junior offensive lineman Patrick Kutas will enter the transfer portal, according to a report from 247Sports.

Kutas battled an injury this season and only appeared in four games. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 230 snaps and had an overall offensive grade of 71.0, which included a 73.6 pass-block grade and 69.9 run-block grade.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Oct. 28 the plan was for Kutas to redshirt this season, and Pittman said Kutas agreed to it and he was all in on a return to the program.

"The deal that we talked about was he wanted to redshirt," Pittman said. "And I said, 'Hey, now, we ain't trying to redshirt you for somebody else.' He said, 'No, coach, I would never. I'm a Hog, I want to be here.'"

In three seasons at Arkansas, the former three-star prospect played in 25 games. He started nine games in 2023 at right tackle. He played on the interior of the offensive line for the four games he appeared in this season.

With Kutas' loss, Arkansas now has six who intend to enter the transfer portal when it opens Dec. 9. He joins offensive lineman Amaury Wiggins, backup quarterback Malachi Singleton, wide receivers Davion Dozier and Isaiah Sategna and running back Emmanuel Crawford.