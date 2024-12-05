Report: Arkansas offensive lineman Patrick Kutas to transfer

The Arkansas Razorbacks took a hit in the offensive line room Thursday, as junior offensive lineman Patrick Kutas will enter the transfer portal, according to a report from 247Sports.
Kutas battled an injury this season and only appeared in four games. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 230 snaps and had an overall offensive grade of 71.0, which included a 73.6 pass-block grade and 69.9 run-block grade.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Oct. 28 the plan was for Kutas to redshirt this season, and Pittman said Kutas agreed to it and he was all in on a return to the program.
"The deal that we talked about was he wanted to redshirt," Pittman said. "And I said, 'Hey, now, we ain't trying to redshirt you for somebody else.' He said, 'No, coach, I would never. I'm a Hog, I want to be here.'"
In three seasons at Arkansas, the former three-star prospect played in 25 games. He started nine games in 2023 at right tackle. He played on the interior of the offensive line for the four games he appeared in this season.
With Kutas' loss, Arkansas now has six who intend to enter the transfer portal when it opens Dec. 9. He joins offensive lineman Amaury Wiggins, backup quarterback Malachi Singleton, wide receivers Davion Dozier and Isaiah Sategna and running back Emmanuel Crawford.
Patrick Kutas Bio:
2024 (JUNIOR) Started during a loss to Missouri (Nov. 30) … Started against Texas (Nov. 16) … Started in a loss to Ole Miss (Nov. 2) … Made first start of season and helped pave the way for 673 yards of total offense (314 passing, 359 rushing) while not allowing a single sack during the Razorbacks’ dominant 58-25 win over Mississippi State (Oct. 26).
2023 (SOPHOMORE): Started all nine games he played in during his sophomore season before an injury ended his season … Earned starts at right tackle and center totaling 552 snaps according to Pro Football Focus … Logged another 81 snaps on special teams units … Started his first career game at center at Ole Miss (Oct. 14) after starting each of the first five games of the season at right tackle … Allowed five sacks over 301 pass plays according to PFF.
2022 (FRESHMAN): Played in all 13 games during his first season as a Razorback, predominately on special teams … Saw action on 124 special teams snaps according to Pro Football Focus, serving on the punt, field goal and extra point units.
HIGH SCHOOL: Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and a three-star prospect by Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 7 prospect in Tennessee and No. 11 interior defensive lineman nationally by 247Sports … Rated the No. 54 offensive tackle in the country by Rivals … Played on both the offensive and defensive lines for head coach Thomas McDaniel at Christian Brothers High School … As a senior recorded 25 tackles with 2.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks … Named to the D2AAA West All-Region Team … Helped Christian Brothers to an 8-5 record and state semifinal appearance … His junior year tallied 31 tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack and a fumble recovery … As a sophomore registered 24 tackles with 6.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks … Also competed in track and field in the discus and shot put … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Oregon, Illinois, Florida State, Texas A&M and others.
PERSONAL: Son of Pat and Suzanne Kutas … Has three sisters, Sarah, Elizabeth and Mary Margaret, and has one brother, Hayes … Born August 12, 2004.