Arkansas' official depth chart for LSU game

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 2-1 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's matchup against the No. 8 LSU Tigers (5-1, 2-0 SEC) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas is coming off its first bye week of the season, while the Tigers are riding high after a 29-26 overtime win over Ole Miss on Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The only change in this week's depth chart comes at the kicker position, where senior Matthew Shipley is listed as the starter after redshirt senior Kyle Ramsey exited the Tennessee game with what head coach Sam Pittman described afterward as a significant injury that would keep Ramsey out for a while. Backing Shipley up is freshman kicker Charlie Von Der Meden.

Stay tuned to HawgBeat.com for the latest on which players listed on the depth chart could be out due to injury following the bye week.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against LSU, which is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. CT at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.