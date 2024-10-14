Advertisement

Published Oct 14, 2024
Arkansas' official depth chart for LSU game
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
Publisher
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 2-1 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's matchup against the No. 8 LSU Tigers (5-1, 2-0 SEC) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas is coming off its first bye week of the season, while the Tigers are riding high after a 29-26 overtime win over Ole Miss on Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The only change in this week's depth chart comes at the kicker position, where senior Matthew Shipley is listed as the starter after redshirt senior Kyle Ramsey exited the Tennessee game with what head coach Sam Pittman described afterward as a significant injury that would keep Ramsey out for a while. Backing Shipley up is freshman kicker Charlie Von Der Meden.

Stay tuned to HawgBeat.com for the latest on which players listed on the depth chart could be out due to injury following the bye week.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against LSU, which is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. CT at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

-----------------------

Offense

Offense
PositionFirst TeamSecond TeamThird TeamOther

QB

Taylen Green

Malachi Singleton

KJ Jackson

Blake Boda

RB

Ja'Quinden Jackson

Rodney Hill

Braylen Russell

Rashod Dubinion, Tyrell Reed

TE

Luke Hasz

Ty Washington

Var'Keyes Gumms

Andreas Paaske

WR-X

Andrew Armstrong

Monte Harrison

N/A

N/A

WR - Z

Tyrone Broden

Jordan Anthony OR CJ Brown

Davion Dozier

N/A

WR-W

Isaiah Sategna

Isaac TeSlaa

Khafre Brown

N/A

LT

Fernando Carmona Jr.

E'Marion Harris

N/A

N/A

LG

E'Marion Harris

Brooks Edmonson

N/A

N/A

C

Addison Nichols

Amaury Wiggins

N/A

N/A

RG

Joshua Braun

Ty'Kieast Crawford

N/A

N/A

RT

Keyshawn Blackstock

Joe More

N/A

N/A

Defense

Defense
PositionFirst TeamSecond TeamThird TeamOther

DE

Landon Jackson

Quincy Rhodes Jr.

N/A

N/A

DT

Cam Ball

Keivie Rose

Danny Saili

N/A

DT

Eric Gregory

Ian Geffrard

N/A

N/A

DE

Nico Davillier OR Anton Juncaj

N/A

N/A

N/A

LB

Brad Spence OR Stephen Dix Jr.

Alex Sanford

N/A

N/A

LB

Xavian Sorey Jr.

Anthony Switzer OR Bradley Shaw

N/A

N/A

Hog

Doneiko Slaughter

Tevis Metcalf

N/A

N/A

S

TJ Metcalf

Hudson Clark

Ahkhari Johnson

N/A

S

Jayden Johnson

Larry Worth III

N/A

N/A

CB

Jaheim Singletary OR Marquise Robinson OR Kee'yon Stewart

N/A

N/A

N/A

CB

Jaylon Braxton

Selman Bridges

N/A

N/A

-----------------------

Special Teams

Special Teams
PositionFirst TeamSecond Team

K

Matthew Shipley

Charlie Von Der Meden

KO

Devin Bale

N/A

P

Devin Bale

Sam Dubwig

H

Devin Bale

Sam Dubwig

LS

Ashton Ngo

Max Schmidly

KR

Isaiah Sategna

Rodney Hill

PR

Isaiah Sategna

Bryce Stephens

