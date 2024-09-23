Advertisement

Published Sep 23, 2024
Arkansas' official depth chart for Texas A&M game
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 1-0 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 5 matchup against the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC).

The only notable change in this week's depth chart comes at the linebacker position, as sophomore Brad Spence and redshirt senior Stephen Dix Jr. are both listed on the first team with an "OR" between them.

RELATED: Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Auburn 2024 - Defense

After missing the game against Auburn, defensive backs Jaylon Braxton and Hudson Clark are still listed on the depth chart in their usual spots. Braxton remains as a starter at cornerback and Clark is slotted at second-team safety behind SEC Defensive Player of the Week TJ Metcalf.

RELATED: Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Auburn 2024 - Offense

Stay tuned to HawgBeat.com for the latest on which players listed on the depth chart could be out due to injury following the game against the Tigers.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Texas A&M, which is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

-----------------------

Offense

Offense
PositionFirst TeamSecond TeamThird TeamOther

QB

Taylen Green

Malachi Singleton

KJ Jackson

Blake Boda

RB

Ja'Quinden Jackson

Rodney Hill

Braylen Russell

Rashod Dubinion, Tyrell Reed

TE

Luke Hasz

Ty Washington

Var'Keyes Gumms

Andreas Paaske

WR-X

Andrew Armstrong

Monte Harrison

N/A

N/A

WR - Z

Tyrone Broden

Jordan Anthony OR CJ Brown

Davion Dozier

N/A

WR-W

Isaiah Sategna

Isaac TeSlaa

Khafre Brown

N/A

LT

Fernando Carmona Jr.

E'Marion Harris

N/A

N/A

LG

E'Marion Harris

Brooks Edmonson

N/A

N/A

C

Addison Nichols

Amaury Wiggins

N/A

N/A

RG

Joshua Braun

Ty'Kieast Crawford

N/A

N/A

RT

Keyshawn Blackstock

Joe More

N/A

N/A

Defense

Defense
PositionFirst TeamSecond TeamThird TeamOther

DE

Landon Jackson

Quincy Rhodes Jr.

N/A

N/A

DT

Cam Ball

Keivie Rose

Danny Saili

N/A

DT

Eric Gregory

Ian Geffrard

N/A

N/A

DE

Nico Davillier OR Anton Juncaj

N/A

N/A

N/A

LB

Brad Spence OR Stephen Dix Jr.

Alex Sanford

N/A

N/A

LB

Xavian Sorey Jr.

Anthony Switzer OR Bradley Shaw

N/A

N/A

Hog

Doneiko Slaughter

Tevis Metcalf

N/A

N/A

S

TJ Metcalf

Hudson Clark

Ahkhari Johnson

N/A

S

Jayden Johnson

Larry Worth III

N/A

N/A

CB

Jaheim Singletary OR Marquise Robinson OR Kee'yon Stewart

N/A

N/A

N/A

CB

Jaylon Braxton

Selman Bridges

N/A

N/A

-----------------------

Special Teams

Special Teams
PositionFirst TeamSecond Team

K

Kyle Ramsey

Matthew Shipley

KO

Devin Bale

N/A

P

Devin Bale

Sam Dubwig

H

Devin Bale

Sam Dubwig

LS

Ashton Ngo

Max Schmidly

KR

Isaiah Sategna

Rodney Hill

PR

Isaiah Sategna

Bryce Stephens

