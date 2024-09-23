Arkansas' official depth chart for Texas A&M game

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 1-0 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 5 matchup against the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC).

The only notable change in this week's depth chart comes at the linebacker position, as sophomore Brad Spence and redshirt senior Stephen Dix Jr. are both listed on the first team with an "OR" between them.

After missing the game against Auburn, defensive backs Jaylon Braxton and Hudson Clark are still listed on the depth chart in their usual spots. Braxton remains as a starter at cornerback and Clark is slotted at second-team safety behind SEC Defensive Player of the Week TJ Metcalf.

Stay tuned to HawgBeat.com for the latest on which players listed on the depth chart could be out due to injury following the game against the Tigers.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Texas A&M, which is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.