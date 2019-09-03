News More News
Arkansas-Ole Miss star power, PFF comparison

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

In anticipation of this weekend's matchup, HawgBeat compared the starting lineups for Arkansas and Ole Miss using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season...

Star Comparison - Ole Miss vs. Arkansas
Ole Miss Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Matt Corral

QB Ben Hicks

RB Scottie Phillips

RB Rakeem Boyd

TE Octavious Cooley

TE Cheyenne O'Grady

WR Dontario Drummond

WR Mike Woods

WR Elijah Moore

WR Treylon Burks

WR Braylon Sanders

WR Trey Knox

LT Michael Howard

LT Colton Jackson

LG Royce Newman

LG Austin Capps

C Eli Johnson

C Ty Clary

RG Ben Brown

RG Myron Cunningham

RT Alex Givens

RT Dalton Wagner

DE Josiah Coatney

DE Gabe Richardson

DE Ryder Anderson

DE Jamario Bell

NT Benito Jones

DT McTelvin Agim

OLB Qaadir Sheppard

DT T.J. Smith

ILB MoMo Sanogo

MLB De'Jon Harris

ILB Lakia Henry

WLB Bumper Pool

OLB Sam Williams

NB Greg Brooks Jr.

CB Keidron Smith

CB Jarques McClellion

CB Myles Hartsfield

CB Montaric Brown

SS Jon Haynes

SS Kamren Curl

FS Jalen Julius

FS Joe Foucha

Pro Football Focus

Team Grades (Ole Miss | Arkansas)

Overall: 66.0 | 73.5

Offense: 55.6 | 65.5

Passing: 41.5 | 46.7

Rushing: 66.8 | 72.5

Receiving: 57.9 | 53.3

Pass blocking: 54.8 | 81.8

Run blocking: 55.4 | 70.7

Defense: 70.1 | 77.1

Run defense: 62.0 | 80.4

Tackling: 69.3 | 65.6

Pass rush: 68.0 | 70.7

Coverage: 74.1 | 78.7

