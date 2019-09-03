Arkansas-Ole Miss star power, PFF comparison
In anticipation of this weekend's matchup, HawgBeat compared the starting lineups for Arkansas and Ole Miss using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season...
|Ole Miss
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Matt Corral
|
QB Ben Hicks
|
RB Scottie Phillips
|
RB Rakeem Boyd
|
TE Octavious Cooley
|
TE Cheyenne O'Grady
|
WR Dontario Drummond
|
WR Mike Woods
|
WR Elijah Moore
|
WR Treylon Burks
|
WR Braylon Sanders
|
WR Trey Knox
|
LT Michael Howard
|
LT Colton Jackson
|
LG Royce Newman
|
LG Austin Capps
|
C Eli Johnson
|
C Ty Clary
|
RG Ben Brown
|
RG Myron Cunningham
|
RT Alex Givens
|
RT Dalton Wagner
|
DE Josiah Coatney
|
DE Gabe Richardson
|
DE Ryder Anderson
|
DE Jamario Bell
|
NT Benito Jones
|
DT McTelvin Agim
|
OLB Qaadir Sheppard
|
DT T.J. Smith
|
ILB MoMo Sanogo
|
MLB De'Jon Harris
|
ILB Lakia Henry
|
WLB Bumper Pool
|
OLB Sam Williams
|
NB Greg Brooks Jr.
|
CB Keidron Smith
|
CB Jarques McClellion
|
CB Myles Hartsfield
|
CB Montaric Brown
|
SS Jon Haynes
|
SS Kamren Curl
|
FS Jalen Julius
|
FS Joe Foucha
Pro Football Focus
Team Grades (Ole Miss | Arkansas)
Overall: 66.0 | 73.5
Offense: 55.6 | 65.5
Passing: 41.5 | 46.7
Rushing: 66.8 | 72.5
Receiving: 57.9 | 53.3
Pass blocking: 54.8 | 81.8
Run blocking: 55.4 | 70.7
Defense: 70.1 | 77.1
Run defense: 62.0 | 80.4
Tackling: 69.3 | 65.6
Pass rush: 68.0 | 70.7
Coverage: 74.1 | 78.7
