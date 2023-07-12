Arkansas freshman left-handed pitcher Sean Fitzpatrick has entered his name in the transfer portal, he confirmed to HawgBeat on Wednesday.

The Spring, Texas, native appeared in relief three times for the Diamond Hogs during the 2023 season. He gave up five hits, no runs, walked two and struck out five in 2.2 innings pitched.

Fitzpatrick's best outing came on April 11, when he threw two scoreless innings and struck out three batters during a 21-5 win over Little Rock.

A product of Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran High School, Fitzpatrick was ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 378 overall prospect and the No. 50 left-handed pitcher in the class of 2022. He was the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 6 left-handed pitcher in the state of Texas.

Fitzpatrick is currently pitching for the Walnut Creek Crawdads in the California Collegiate League. He's appeared in eight games and owns a 3-0 record and 2.40 ERA across 15.0 innings pitched. Fitzpatrick has given up just four earned runs on 11 hits and he's struck out 19 batters compared to just four walks.

The 6-foot-0, 165-pound lefty told HawgBeat he entered the portal 3-4 days ago and he hasn't "made any decisions or ruled out anything."

Arkansas has now had four players from the 2023 regular season roster enter the portal as Fitzpatrick joins outfielder Mason Neville, shortstop Harold Coll and utility man Isaac Webb.

