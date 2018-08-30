FAYETTEVILLE -- Most of the dates were already known, but Arkansas officially released its 2018-19 men's basketball schedule Thursday afternoon.

The season begins Oct. 19 with the team's annual Red-White Game, followed by two exhibition games. The first exhibition opponent is Tusculum, a Division II in Tennessee, while the second has not been set.

Arkansas' real games don't start until November. The college basketball season is scheduled to begin Nov. 6, but the Razorbacks don't have a game set for that day. Their first game is Nov. 9 against Texas in El Paso.

Here is the full schedule...

Fri., Oct. 19 - Red-White Game (Bud Walton Arena)

Fri., Oct. 26 - Tusculum (Exhibition) (Bud Walton Arena)

Fri., Nov. 2 - TBA (Exhibition) (Bud Walton Arena)

Fri., Nov. 9 - vs. Texas (El Paso, Texas)*

Mon., Nov. 12 - California-Davis (Bud Walton Arena)

Sun., Nov. 18 - Indiana (Bud Walton Arena)

Wed., Nov. 21 - Montana State (Bud Walton Arena)

Fri., Nov. 23 - Texas-Arlington (Bud Walton Arena)

Sat., Dec. 1 - Florida International (Bud Walton Arena)

Wed., Dec. 5 - at Colorado State (Fort Collins, Colo.)

Sat., Dec. 8 - Western Kentucky (Bud Walton Arena)

Sat., Dec. 15 - UTSA (North Little Rock)**

Wed., Dec. 19 - Georgia Tech (Bud Walton Arena)

Sat., Dec. 22 - Texas State (Bud Walton Arena)

Fri., Dec. 28 - Austin Peay (Bud Walton Arena)

Sat., Jan. 5 - at Texas A&M (College Station, Texas)

Wed., Jan. 9 - Florida (Bud Walton Arena)

Sat., Jan. 12 - LSU (Bud Walton Arena)

Tue., Jan. 15 - at Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Sat., Jan. 19 - at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)

Wed., Jan. 23 - Missouri (Bud Walton Arena)

Sat., Jan. 26 - at Texas Tech (Lubbock, Texas)***

Tue., Jan. 29 - Georgia (Bud Walton Arena)

Sat., Feb. 2 - at LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)

Tue., Feb. 5 - Vanderbilt (Bud Walton Arena)

Sat., Feb. 9 - at South Carolina (Columbia, S.C.)

Tue., Feb. 12 - at Missouri (Columbia, Mo.)

Sat., Feb. 16 - Mississippi State (Bud Walton Arena)

Wed., Feb. 20 - at Auburn (Auburn, Ala.)

Sat., Feb. 23 - Texas A&M (Bud Walton Arena)

Tue., Feb. 26 - at Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)

Sat., Mar. 2 - Ole Miss (Bud Walton Arena)

Wed., Mar. 6 - at Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.)

Sat., Mar. 9 - Alabama (Bud Walton Arena)

Mar. 13-17 - SEC Tournament - Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)

*Armed Forces Classic

**Game played at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock

***SEC/Big 12 Challenge