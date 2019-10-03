Through five games of the 2019 season, if there's been any complaint about the Razorbacks' starting running back Rakeem Boyd it's that everybody wants to see even more of the former 4-star prospect on Saturdays.

Boyd is currently the second-ranked back in the SEC in total rushing yards with 483, behind Mississippi State junior Kylin Hill, but running backs coach Jeff Traylor has had to be very careful managing his snaps per game. Boyd had a hard time staying healthy and on the field in 2018, resulting in six games where he took less than 10 carries.

Now, Boyd is ranked in the top 25 in the nation in carries per game at 18.2 and he's already just 32 attempts shy of his 2018 total. To keep his body fresh, Boyd's been in a green no-contact jersey for practice during the open week and it's not a move he's very fond of.

"He did not want to be in green today," Traylor said Wednesday after practice. "I made him be in green. He was mad that I wouldn’t let him go in the live part."

This attitude is new for the junior running back. Boyd admits he hasn't always been all-in and focused, it's what led to him leaving Texas A&M after redshirting his freshman year.

Traylor even used the phrase "night and day," to describe how Boyd is approaching the process in 2019. This is a big year for the Texas native as he's eligible to enter into the NFL draft at the end of the season.

"He’s never on the list anymore," Traylor said. "He goes to class -- not that he didn’t -- but he’s very mature. He wants to be coached now. He doesn’t take it as a personal attack. He’s not about his stats, he wants to win the ballgame. He wouldn’t want me to tell y’all this, but he’s been in tears three times. I mean, like, he put it out there. He’s played injured, he’s practiced through, he’s never taken a rep off in practice."