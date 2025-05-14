Scouting Report: Analyzing the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers

The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (41-11, 18-9 SEC) will host the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (40-13, 15-12 SEC) for a Thursday-Saturday series at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville to conclude the regular season.

Tennessee, the defending national champion led by former Razorback assistant Tony Vitello, has dropped its previous four series including last weekend's chippy finish against Vanderbilt. The Volunteers escaped the opening game by a run before dropping the final two contests.

Arkansas took the final game of last weekend's series at LSU to avoid being swept for the first time in 2025 and is still in contention for the SEC regular season championship sitting two games behind Texas in the conference race.

The Razorbacks were walked off in extra innings by the Tigers last Friday following a very late start, run-ruled on Saturday and then survived game three when Parker Coil earned the save in his first appearance in nearly a month and a half.

Below is a comparison of Arkansas and Tennessee's team stats, as well as projected starters and key players. First pitch for game one is set for Thursday at 7:00 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.