Scouting Report: Analyzing the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers

The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (41-11, 18-9 SEC) will host the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (40-13, 15-12 SEC) for a Thursday-Saturday series at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville to conclude the regular season.
Tennessee, the defending national champion led by former Razorback assistant Tony Vitello, has dropped its previous four series including last weekend's chippy finish against Vanderbilt. The Volunteers escaped the opening game by a run before dropping the final two contests.
Arkansas took the final game of last weekend's series at LSU to avoid being swept for the first time in 2025 and is still in contention for the SEC regular season championship sitting two games behind Texas in the conference race.
The Razorbacks were walked off in extra innings by the Tigers last Friday following a very late start, run-ruled on Saturday and then survived game three when Parker Coil earned the save in his first appearance in nearly a month and a half.
Below is a comparison of Arkansas and Tennessee's team stats, as well as projected starters and key players. First pitch for game one is set for Thursday at 7:00 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.
Statistical Comparison
--------------
Arkansas Projected Starting Rotation:
Friday: Junior LHP Zach Root
6'2", 210 pounds / Fort Myers, Florida / East Carolina
2025 stats: 6-3, 3.88 ERA, 13 GP, 72 IP, 59 H, 31 ER, 24 BB, 98 K
Saturday: Junior RHP Gage Wood
6'0", 205 pounds / Batesville, Arkansas / Batesville HS
2025 stats: 1-1, 5.51 ERA, 6 GP, 16.1 IP, 14 H, 10 ER, 4 BB, 30 K
Sunday: Junior LHP Landon Beidelschies
6'3", 230 pounds / Canfield, Ohio / Ohio State
2025 stats: 4-0, 4.99 ERA, 13 GP, 52.1 IP, 53 H, 29 ER, 16 BB, 54 K
--------------
Arkansas Projected Starting Lineup:
1. Charles Davalan - LF
2025 stats: .349/.429/.578, 52 GP, 218 AB, 76 H, 9 2B, 1 3B, 13 HR, 51 RBI, 27 BB, 20 K, 7 SB
2. Wehiwa Aloy - SS
2025 stats: .364/.450/.687, 52 GP, 214 AB, 78 H, 16 2B, 1 3B, 17 HR, 54 RBI, 26 BB, 50 K, 6 SB
3. Logan Maxwell - RF
2025 stats: .328/.447/.563, 128 AB, 42 H, 3 2B, 9 HR, 25 RBI, 22 BB, 27 K
4. Kuhio Aloy - DH
2025 stats: .356/.435/.629, 48 GP, 194 AB, 69 H, 14 2B, 13 HR, 66 RBI, 24 BB, 59 K
5. Ryder Helfrick - C
2025 stats: .314/.443/.586, 48 GP, 140 AB, 44 H, 10 2B, 2 3B, 8 HR, 23 RBI, 28 BB, 39 K, 1 SB
6. Cam Kozeal - 2B
2025 stats: .341/.387/.615, 47 GP, 182 AB, 62 H, 14 2B, 12 HR, 55 RBI, 13 BB, 40 K, 2 SB
7. Brent Iredale - 3B
2025 stats: .297/.458/.576, 52 GP, 165 AB, 49 H, 10 2B, 12 HR, 54 RBI, 37 BB, 55 K, 4 SB
8. Rocco Peppi - 1B
2025 stats: .217/.351/.261, 19 GP, 46 AB, 10 H, 2 2B, 9 RBI, 5 BB, 10 K
OR Reese Robinett
2025 stats: .290/.405/.581, 19 GP, 31 AB, 9 H, 3 2B, 2 HR, 10 RBI, 6 BB, 10 K
9. Justin Thomas Jr. - CF
2025 stats: .303/.463/.563, 49 GP, 119 AB, 36 H, 5 2B, 1 3B, 8 HR, 30 RBI, 30 BB, 39 K, 5 SB
--------------
Tennessee Projected Starting Rotation:
Friday: Junior LHP Liam Doyle
6'2", 220 pounds / Derry, New Hamshire / Ole Miss
2025 stats: 9-2, 2.17 ERA, 14 GP, 74.2 IP, 37 H, 18 ER, 23 BB, 127 K
Saturday: Junior RHP Marcus Phillips
6'4", 246 lbs / Sioux Falls, South Dakota / Iowa Western CC
2025 stats: 3-4, 3.55 ERA, 13 GP, 63.1 IP, 52 H, 25 ER, 23 BB, 77 K
Sunday: Freshman RHP Tegan Kuhns
6'3", 189 pounds / Gettysburg, Pennsylvania / Gettysburg Area HS
2025 stats: 2-2, 3.78 ERA, 13 GP, 33.1 IP, 35 H, 14 ER, 13 BB, 36 K
--------------
Tennessee's Top Bullpen Arms:
- Redshirt Sophomore LHP Brandon Arvidson
6'5", 215 pounds / Dripping Springs, Texas / San Jacinto College
2025 stats: 2-0, 5.09 ERA, 22 GP, 23 IP, 18 H, 13 ER, 16 BB, 42 K
- Junior RHP Austin Breedlove
6'2", 200 pounds / Ooltewah, Tennessee / Cleveland State CC
2025 stats: 3-0, 3.20 ERA, 21 GP, 19.2 IP, 17 H, 7 ER, 4 BB, 25 K
- Junior RHP Tanner Franklin
6'5", 225 pounds / Jefferson City, Tennessee / Kennesaw State
2025 stats: 1-2, 5.12 ERA, 21 GP, 31.2 IP, 35 H, 18 ER, 6 BB, 44 K
- Freshman RHP Brayden Krenzel
6'3", 214 pounds / Dublin, Ohio / Dublin Jerome HS
2025 stats: 2-0, 3.75 ERA, 14 GP, 24 IP, 27 H, 10 ER, 11 BB, 29 K
- Sophomore LHP Dylan Loy
6'0", 208 pounds / Pigeon Forge, Tennessee / Pigeon Forge HS
2025 stats: 4-0, 3.42 ERA, 25 GP, 26.1 IP, 12 H, 10 ER, 6 BB, 30 K
- Junior RHP AJ Russell
6'6", 223 pounds / Franklin, Tennessee / Franklin HS
2025 stats: 0-1, 3.46 ERA, 7 GP, 13 IP, 10 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 17 K
- Junior RHP Nate Snead
6'2", 212 pounds / South Milwaukee, Wisconsin / Wichita State
2025 stats: 3-1, 3.53 ERA, 19 GP, 43.1 IP, 44 H, 17 ER, 15 BB, 35 K
--------------
Tennessee's Projected Lineup:
1. Gavin Kilen - SS
2025 stats: .365/.454/.737, 41 GP, 156 AB, 57 H, 10 2B, 3 3B, 14 HR, 36 RBI, 24 BB, 16 K, 6 SB
2. Andrew Fischer - 1B
2025 stats: .317/.494/.760, 53 GP, 167 AB, 53 H, 11 2B, 21 HR, 52 RBI, 54 BB, 33 K, 4 SB
3. Hunter Ensley - CF
2025 stats: .368/.444/.611, 52 GP, 190 AB, 70 H, 16 2B, 10 HR, 59 RBI, 23 BB, 34 K, 5 SB
4. Dalton Bargo - LF
2025 stats: .327/.420/.660, 51 GP, 153 AB, 50 H, 13 2B, 1 3B, 12 HR, 34 RBI, 22 BB, 45 K, 3 SB
5. Dean Curley - 2B
2025 stats: .299/.418/.502, 53 GP, 201 AB, 60 H, 6 2B, 1 3B, 11 HR, 39 RBI, 35 BB, 7 SB
6. Reese Chapman - RF
2025 stats: .284/.350/.545, 52 GP, 176 AB, 50 H, 9 2B, 2 3B, 11 HR, 43 RBI, 15 BB, 57 K, 1 SB
7. Manny Marin - 3B
2025 stats: .279/.357/.396, 46 GP, 111 AB, 31 H, 7 2B, 2 HR, 14 RBI, 9 BB, 25 K, 2 SB
8. Cannon Peebles - C
2025 stats: .228/.323/.478, 41 GP, 136 AB, 31 H, 4 2B, 10 HR, 32 RBI, 16 BB
9. Chris Newstrom - DH
2025 stats: .345/.431/.673, 31 GP, 55 AB, 19 H, 3 2B, 5 HR, 19 RBI, 8 BB, 3 SB
--------------