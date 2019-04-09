One of the biggest sleepers on the HawgBeat Big Board is North Shore (Houston) running back John Gentry. The 3-star prospect has just three offers so far, but Arkansas coach Jeff Traylor has bought stock early and the Hogs got the Texas native to travel all the way up to Fayetteville for the spring game.

"I loved Arkansas," Gentry said. "I loved the atmosphere, everyone in Fayetteville is very nice, very welcoming and everyone is 100 percent a Razorback fan. I was happy to see Coach Traylor because he texts me every day, and it was great to shake his hand and talk to him in person."

At North Shore, Gentry is the back-up (more like complimentary back) to the no. 1 running back in the nation, the no. 1 prospect out of Texas and the no. 2 ranked player nationally, Zach Evans.

Despite Evans getting all the offer love (he has 44 so far), Gentry's stats were nothing to turn your nose up at, so it'll be interesting to see how many more schools jump on board during his senior season. He racked up over 900 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns in his first season playing the position.

"Arkansas was the first school to offer me in September so them just keeping in touch, I love that," Gentry said. "I honestly don't even know how they found out about me. Coach Traylor called me after our first game against Katy last season and I was kind of confused like, 'Arkansas, really?' And he said he had been watching my film and all that."