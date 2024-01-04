Before heading to Arkansas' campus in a few short weeks, several new high school signees have some unfinished business.

Four members from the Razorbacks’ 2024 recruiting class are set to participate in the NBC Sports All-American Bowl on Saturday afternoon in San Antonio, Texas.

Two of those four are in-state prospects, as four-star defensive end Charleston Collins of Little Rock Mills and Cabot punter Sam Dubwig are on the roster.

Outside of the state, four-star defensive back signee Selman Bridges and four-star linebacker signee Bradley Shaw also represent the Hogs.

There are two other in-state prospects on the All-American roster, but neither signed with the Hogs. Four-star wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield — who signed to play with Missouri out of Pine Bluff — and four-star quarterback Walker White — who signed with Auburn out of Little Rock Christian Academy — are part of the All-American Bowl too.

Rosters for the All-American Bowl are divided into East and West teams based on the hometowns of the prospects. Shaw is the only Arkansas signee on the East team. The other three signees — Collins, Bridges and Dubwig — are on the West roster.

The game is slated to kick off at 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday from the Alamodome and will air on NBC.