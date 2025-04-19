Arkansas signs Maine transfer defensive back

Maine transfer defensive back Shakur Smalls has signed with Arkansas, the team announced Saturday. His decision comes fresh off a visit to the Fayetteville.

A 6-foot-0, 205-pound native of Pennsylvania, Smalls totaled 43 tackles, six passes defended and an interception in 2024. In four seasons with the Black Bears, he racked up 165 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 20 pass breakups and four interceptions.

Smalls also received interest from programs out of the SEC, ACC and Big Ten, along with other programs, as well. He is expected to have one year of eligibility at his next stop.

According to Pro Football Focus, Smalls finished the 2024 season with a 74.1 defensive grade, a 74.3 run-defense grade, a 55.1 tackling grade and a 73.5 coverage grade in 400 snaps.

Smalls joins linebacker Trent Whalen (Kent State) and defensive back Julian Neal (Stanford) in the Hogs' spring transfer haul so far.

