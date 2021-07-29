Arkansas signs Van Horn to raise, extension through '31

FAYETTEVILLE — Fresh off a dominant season in which it was ranked No. 1 most of the year, Arkansas has signed head coach Dave Van Horn to an extension that comes with a raise.

His new deal could keep him with the Razorbacks through the 2031 season and comes with an annual salary of $1.25 million. The contract, which technically goes through 2026 but includes five automatic one-year extensions, also features scheduled pay raises and increased incentives.

That is a 35.1 percent increase from the salary of $925,000 in his previous deal, which was set to expire following the 2023 season, and is in line with other coaches across the SEC.

According to D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers, new coaches Jay Johnson (LSU) and Jim Schlossnagle (Texas A&M) are receiving salaries of $1.2 million and $1.45 million, respectively, while Mississippi State’s Chris Lemonis and Tennessee’s Tony Vitello got pay raises to $1.25 million and $1.5 million, respectively.

The way his new deal is structured, Van Horn could quickly surpass those coaches because he is set to receive $50,000 bumps to his salary every year. That would double in years he takes Arkansas to the College World Series.

For example, if the Razorbacks make it to Omaha three times in the next five years, Van Horn would be set to receive a salary of $1.65 million for the 2027 season.

Another change in Van Horn’s new contract with Arkansas is in the incentive payments. He will still receive bonuses for regular-season and postseason success and winning coach of the year accolades, but some of them have been changed.

Most notably, Van Horn’s bonuses for capturing SEC or National Coach of the Year honors have increased tenfold. Instead of being worth just $2,500 and $5,000, they are now $25,000 and $50,000.

As they were before, those incentives can be cumulative, meaning he can receive both of them. The others are non-cumulative, meaning he’ll only receive the highest one he achieves.

The bonus payment for winning a regular-season SEC title is still $25,000, but he will now be eligible for the same amount for winning the SEC Tournament - up from the $15,000 in his previous contract. In essence, the two achievements are now treated as equally important.

Incentives for NCAA Tournament success actually decreased for each achievement except for winning a national title, which increased from $150,000 to $250,000. Here is a table that shows the changes…