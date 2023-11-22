Arkansas-Stanford TV details, key players, betting odds
The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) will face off against the Stanford Cardinal (3-1) at Paradise Island in the Bahamas on Wednesday.
Led by eighth-year head coach Jerod Haase, the Cardinal finished the 2022-23 season with a 14-19 (7-12 Pac-12) record.
Heading into the season, the Spartans were selected to finish eighth in the Pac-12 by the league's media. Stanford had one player selected to a preseason all-conference squad in forward Spencer Jones.
After starting its season off with wins over CSUN and Sacramento State, Stanford lost to Santa Clara before beating Eastern Washington on Nov. 17.
Arkansas began the season 3-0 with wins over Alcorn State, Gardner-Webb and Old Dominion before dropping an ugly 78-72 loss to UNC Greensboro. Head coach Eric Musselman spoke a bit about the reality of the situation as the Hogs get ready to face tougher competition in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.
"We have three games in the Bahamas that are all tough and then we come home and play Duke," Musselman said after the loss to UNC Greensboro. "We have a really, really tough schedule ahead of us and we’ve got to play much better than we did tonight."
Here's details on how to watch/listen, key players for the Cardinal and betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Imperial Arena - Paradise Island, Bahamas
Tipoff: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV: ESPNU
Streaming: ESPN APP
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Online/Mobile: Razorback Gameday App
Stanford players to know
#2 - G Andrej Stojakovic - Fr., 6'7", 190 lbs.
Stats per game: 26.3 min, 13.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.3 steals, 1.3 turnovers, 0.3 blocks, 45.7 fg%, 42.9 3fg%
#13 - G Michael Jones - Sr., 6'5", 205 lbs.
Stats per game: 31.8 min, 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.5 turnovers, 51.4 fg%, 42.9 3fg%
#42 - F Maxime Raynaud - Jr., 7' 1”, 250 lbs.
Stats per game: 28.0 min, 19.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals, 3.3 turnovers, 1.5 blocks, 56.1 fg%, 25.0 3fg%
#1 - G Jared Bynum - Sr., 5'10", 185 lbs.
Stats per game: 28.9 min, 9.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.0 turnovers, 0.0 blocks, 35.1 fg%, 20.0 3fg%
#10 - F Max Murrell - Sr., 6'9", 225 lbs.
Stats per game: 17.0 min, 3.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.5 turnovers, 1.3 blocks, 33.3 fg%, 33.3 3fg%
SPREAD/TOTALS:
Moneyline:
Arkansas: -260
Stanford: +220
Spread:
Arkansas: -6.5 (-110)
Stanford: +6.5 (-110)
Totals:
Total Points:
OVER 154.5 (-105)
UNDER 154.5 (-115)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 80.5 (-110)
Arkansas UNDER 80.5 (-120)
Stanford OVER 74.5 (-105)
Stanford UNDER 74.5 (-125)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Double R Props
Makhi Mitchell OVER 3.5 points scored and OVER 3.5 total rebounds: -115
Arkansas to average a FG percentage OVER 45.5 and OVER 7.5 3PTs made: +135
Arkansas to make OVER 27.5 FGs and make OVER 19.5 free throws: +115
Chandler Lawson OVER 2.5 points scored and OVER 1.5 total rebounds: +125
Davonte Davis OVER 9.5 points scored and OVER 4.5 total rebounds: +100
El Ellis OVER 14.5 points scored and OVER 3.5 total assists: +115
Joseph Pinion OVER 3.5 points scored and OVER 0.5 total assists: +170
Tramon Mark OVER 13.5 points scored and OVER 2.5 total steals: +195
Trevon Brazile OVER 10.5 points scored and OVER 7.5 total rebounds: +155
Jeremiah Davenport OVER 2.5 points scored and OVER 1.5 total blocks: +220
Khalif Battle OVEr 15.5 points scored and OVER 2.5 total assists: +210
Layden Blocker OVER 1.5 points scored and OVER 0.5 total steals: +230
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
HAWGBEAT'S PICK: Arkansas field goal percentage over 45.5% and over 7.5 3PTs made (+135)
Arkansas did struggle from beyond the arch against UNC Greensboro with only four makes, but the Hogs had games of 12, seven and eight three point baskets prior to that. Stanford as a team ranks 328th in the country in three point defense (38.7%), so I think the Razorbacks will have plenty of opportunities to make at least eight shots.
As for the field goal percentage, Arkansas is currently shooting 49.1% through four games. Stanford ranks 229th in the nation in field goal percentage defense (43.6%), so everything is lining up for the Hogs to have a big offensive day in the Bahamas.
