FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn announced Thursday that the No. 2 Razorbacks will switch up their starting rotation for this weekend's series against Florida at Baum-Walker Stadium.

It's no surprise that junior left-handed ace Hagen Smith (8-0, 1.53 ERA) will still start Friday night, but an ankle injury to Texas Tech transfer lefty Mason Molina (3-1, 3.47 ERA) has shifted right-hander Brady Tygart (4-1, 2.64 ERA) up as the Game 2 starter. Van Horn did not announce a starter for Game 3 yet.

"(Molina) twisted his ankle doing some drill work, Coach (Matt) Hobbs and him and a few other pitchers," Van Horn said. "We’re going to give him this week off to let that heal. We could probably put him on the roster.

"We could probably pitch him. He’s probably 90%. But we want to make sure that next week and going forward he’s at 100%.”

Van Horn said he believes it's Molina's landing (right) foot/ankle that he rolled while doing "some dry work." As for who the Game 3 starter might be, the Hogs have plenty of options.

"We know that we’ve got some guys that have pitched in some big games and big situations, leverage situations and that they throw strikes," Van Horn said. "We’ve done so well in midweek games this year, honestly, because our midweek guys throw it over the plate.

"Teams have hit it, but we haven’t been giving them runs as far as walks, and hit by pitches and stuff like that. So at least we have some guys with experience that we know they’re going to come in there and make them earn it."

Names to keep in mind should be sophomore Ben Bybee, freshman Colin Fisher and veteran Will McEntire.