Arkansas targets debut in 2024 Rivals rankings

A pair of Arkansas’ top 2024 targets debuted in the Rivals rankings Friday morning.

The list, which was updated and expanded from 40 to 70 players, features Bartlesville, Okla., shooting guard David Castillo and Little Rock Parkview small forward Dallas Thomas, both of whom were previously unranked.

Castillo is a five-star prospect and checks in at No. 14, with offers from the likes of Arkansas, Illinois, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and others. HawgBeat caught up with him following his unofficial visit for the Texas football game last September.

Thomas has an offer list that includes the home-state Razorbacks as well as Houston, Illinois, Memphis, Texas Tech and others. Playing for Arkansas legend Scotty Thurman at Parkview, he debuts at No. 28 and as a four-star recruit.

Although he doesn’t yet have an offer from the Razorbacks, another name to keep an eye on is four-star Jon Bol, who is ranked 34th. The 7-foot-2 center plays at Christian Brothers in St. Louis and, according to Rivals’ Rob Cassidy, Arkansas figures to “be in the mix.”

The 2024 class was the final update during Rivals Ranking Week, as the 2022 and 2023 received a refreshed Rivals150. All five Arkansas signees were included in the 2022 update, while several Arkansas targets were included in the 2023 update.