Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and his staff still have one spot to fill for the 2023-24 roster, but they will soon be able to put their full focus on recruits for the class of 2024.

The Razorbacks do not have a commitment from a 2024 prospect yet, but they remain in the mix for some of the nation's best.

Plenty of the Hoop Hogs' top targets are listed in the updated rankings of the Rivals150. Some of them saw positive movement and some saw their ranking drop, such as shooting guard Tre Johnson, who dropped from the No. 1 overall spot to No. 3 in the latest rankings.

Below is a look at the new ranking and previous ranking for Arkansas' targets in the 2024 class...