Yesterday, Arkansas fans disappointedly saw two 2019 commits slide out of the Rivals100, 4-star Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks and Blackman, Tenn. 4-star defensive back Adonis Otey. Today, Rivals released the updated top 250. Let's take a look at where the Arkansas targets are now and how it'll impact the Razorbacks' team recruiting ranking:

One of Arkansas's best 2019 class recruiters Collin Clay makes his Rivals250 debut at no. 163 in the nation making a huge leap in the positional rankings. He jumped from no. 29 to no. 18 after really handling himself well against huge offensive linemen at the 5-star Challenge.

Formerly the no. 1-ranked player in the state of Arkansas, Treylon Burks is now the 125th best player in the nation according to Rivals, a 42-spot slide for the 4-star. He's now the 20th highest ranked receiver in the nation, previously ranked 17th. Burks was surpassed by current A&M commit Dylan Wright, a former Arkansas target, and another Arkansas target who has yet to announce, Elijah Higgins, who had a good showing at the Rivals 5-star Challenge. Burks can still rise in the rankings after his senior season at Warren.

Previously ranked no.94 in the nation, the biggest tumble in the rankings was for Adonis Otey who did not perform as well as expected at the Rivals 5-star Challenge against some very highly touted receivers. Otey fell not only out of the Rivals100 but is now no longer in the Rivals250 and once the rest of the ratings are refreshed, he's going to be a 5.8 4-star.

Big-time Arkansas secondary target Jalen Catalon dropped an inconsequential two spots in the rankings to no. 153. Catalon is still one of the top 20 prospects coming out of the state of Texas in 2019 and one of Chad Morris's biggest priorities. The two-sport athlete is deciding between Arkansas, Texas, TCU, Clemson and more but won't make a decision until the beginning of 2019.

Before the couple slides to Arkansas' commits rankings, the Hogs were ranked no. 16 with 1720 points. Now, with Burks out of the Rivals100 and Otey out of the 250, the Hogs should lose 8 points for Burks and 48 points for Otey but they are gaining a Rivals250 bonus for Clay for 20 points to soften the blow. Overall, Arkansas lost 36 points. The Hogs should now have a total of 1684 points when everything is refreshed, good for keeping them at 16th in the nation.