The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1 SEC) are set to take on the Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has led the Aggies to a solid start to the 2023 season with wins over New Mexico (52-10), Louisiana Monroe (47-3) and Auburn (27-10). Their lone loss was to Miami (48-33). Head coach Sam Pittman got the Razorbacks off to a 2-0 start with wins over Western Carolina and Kent State, but they've lost two straight to BYU and LSU. Though the Razorbacks and Aggies face off every season, the transfer portal has made it more difficult to keep up with players around the country. For this reason, HawgBeat has you covered with a position-by-position breakdown between the two programs to see who has the advantage where...

Note: All players listed are starters on each respective team depth chart.

Quarterback

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NQVggSk9ITlNPTiBUSFJVIERPVUJMRSBDT1ZFUkFHRSDwn46vPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BZ2dpZUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBZ2dpZUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWF4Sm9obnNvbjE0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNYXhKb2huc29uMTQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9iVDRFa3hQZVVFIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYlQ0RWt4UGVVRTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTRUMgTmV0d29yayAoQFNFQ05ldHdvcmspIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU0VDTmV0d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTcw NTY1NjA5NjkxNDg5OTE3OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1i ZXIgMjMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Players: Arkansas: KJ Jefferson 76/108, 70.4%, 918 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 163.7 passer rating, 128 rushing yards, rushing TD Texas A&M: Max Johnson 20/31, 64.5%, 226 yards, 4 TDs, 168.3 passer rating, -5 rushing yards Johnson began the season as the backup to Connor Weigman, but took over mid-game against Auburn after Weigman exited the game with a lower-leg injury. Arkansas fans may remember Johnson, as he was LSU's starting quarterback in 2021 and he also started for the Aggies against the Razorbacks last season. Johnson is without a doubt a solid SEC quarterback, but Jefferson is the more talented player. Give me the Preseason All-SEC Second Team quarterback in this one. Pick: KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

Running backs

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UZXhhcyBBJmFtcDtNIFJCIEFtYXJpIERhbmllbHMgd2l0aCBhIGh1 Z2UgODAteWFyZCBydW4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL1RBTVU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNUQU1VPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvQXVidXJudnNUQU1VP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jQXVidXJudnNUQU1VPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v T3pKS091OWtxMCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL096SktPdTlrcTA8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgVGFubmVyIFBoaWZlciAoQFRhbm5lclBoaWZlck5GTCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UYW5uZXJQaGlmZXJORkwvc3Rh dHVzLzE3MDU2NjQ0NDU0MzM3MTY5NTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Players: Arkansas: Raheim Sanders/AJ Green/Rashod Dubinion/Dominique Johnson 101 attempts, 445 yards, 5 TDs, 10 receptions, 51 yards Texas A&M: Rueben Owens/Earnest Crownover/Amari Daniels/Le'Veon Moss 95 attempts, 506 yards, 5 TDs, 16 receptions, 124 yards, receiving TD From a talent standpoint, Arkansas' running back room is the winner here. Sanders was a Preseason All-SEC First-Team running back for a reason. However, a knee has prevented him from playing the last three weeks and the Razorbacks haven't been the same dominant running team as a result. Without Sanders, this matchup is pretty even. Should he be healthy — and AJ Green (shoulder) — the Razorbacks have a clear advantage in this department. Pick: Arkansas (if fully healthy)

Wide receivers

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BaW5pYXMgU21pdGggdHVybmVkIG9uIHRoZSBqZXRzIGZvciA277iP 4oOjIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWdnaWVGb290YmFs bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQWdnaWVGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0J1NjV6c0RaYVQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9CdTY1enNEWmFUPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNFQyBOZXR3b3JrIChAU0VD TmV0d29yaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TRUNOZXR3 b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8xNTY2MTIyNzA5MTc1NzUwNjU3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Players: Arkansas: Andrew Armstrong/Isaac TeSlaa/Jaedon Wilson 44 receptions, 577 yards, 5 TDs Texas A&M: Ainias Smith/Evan Stewart/Jahdae Walker 49 receptions, 727 yards, 4 TDs Through the first four games of the season, the Aggies have one of the better passing attacks in the country at No. 18 overall with 301.2 passing yards per game. That sounds about right with Bobby Petrino running the offense. Smith is a fifth-year veteran and Stewart is a former five-star in his second collegiate season. Walker transferred to Texas A&M from Grand Valley State during the offseason. Though Arkansas' passing attack hasn't been bad, it's taken some time for the group to gel together with three new starters from last year. Armstrong and TeSlaa are starting to hit their stride, while Wilson is lagging behind a bit and Bowling Green transfer Tyrone Broden has stepped as the third starter. Arkansas’ group could be strong by season's end, but as of now, I think the Aggies have the upper hand. Pick: Texas A&M

Tight ends

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bd2Vzb21lIG1vbWVudDogVGV4YXMgQSZhbXA7TSBRQiBNYXggSm9o bnNvbiB0aHJvd3MgYSBURCBwYXNzIHRvIGhpcyBicm90aGVyIEpha2Xwn5Sl PGJyPjxicj4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3F3TDdtd0UwOU4iPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9xd0w3bXdFMDlOPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBGRiBD b2xsZWdlIChAUEZGX0NvbGxlZ2UpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUEZGX0NvbGxlZ2Uvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDU2NDcxMjE0MDIxMTQ0MjY/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Players: Arkansas: Luke Hasz/Francis Sherman/Nathan Bax 15 receptions, 239 yards, 3 TDs Texas A&M: Max Wright/Jake Johnson/Donovan Green 14 receptions, 136 yards, TD Truth be told, it's really a one-man machine when it comes to offensive tight-end output for the Razorbacks. Sherman and Bax have played sparingly for blocking purposes while the talented freshman Hasz has provided another weapon for Jefferson. Though Wright is listed as the starting tight end for Texas A&M, it's Johnson who has the majority of receptions (11). It seems the Aggies don't lean on their tight ends too much in the passing attack, thanks in part to a talented group of wide receivers. Hasz alone wins this battle for the Hogs. Pick: Arkansas

Offensive line

Players: Arkansas: Andrew Chamblee/Brady Latham/Beaux Limmer/Joshua Braun/Patrick Kutas Texas A&M: Chase Bisontis/Layden Robinson/Bryce Foster/Mark Nabou Jr./Trey Zuhn III The Razorbacks' offensive line has allowed 11 sacks (No. 104 in the country) and in the last two weeks has been called for 12 penalties. The Hogs' rushing attack is also only averaging 147.8 yards per game, good for No. 75 in the country. Texas A&M's bunch isn't much better in the run game, coming in at No. 72 in the country with 149.5 yards per game. However, they've only allowed six sacks (No. 43 in the country). Until Arkansas' offensive linemen can clean up some of the mental mistakes, the edge goes to the Aggies here. Pick: Texas A&M

Defensive line

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5Kq8J+RgCBMb29rIG91dCBmb3IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVTaGVtYXJUdXJuZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFRoZVNoZW1hclR1cm5lcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dpZ0VtP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR2lnRW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9V Ujc3MVk5U25TIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVVI3NzFZOVNuUzwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBUZXhhcyBBJmFtcDtNIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQWdnaWVGb290YmFs bCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BZ2dpZUZv

Players: Arkansas: Landon Jackson/Eric Gregory/Taurean Carter/Trajan Jeffcoat/John Morgan III/Keivie Rose/Cameron Ball/Zach Williams/Anthony Booker Jr. Texas A&M: Fadil Diggs/McKinnley Jackson/Walter Nolen/Shemar Turner/LT Overton/Isaiah Raikes/Albert Regis/Shemar Stewart Leading up to the season, the talk of the town was that Arkansas' defensive line was the deepest it's been during Sam Pittman's tenure. Up to this point, it's done a good job living up to that. The group has held opponents to just 89.0 rushing yards per game while helping the team acquire an SEC second-best 14 sacks. However, the unit failed to generate any pressure in the second half against LSU last week, which resulted in the Tigers gashing their way up the field whenever they pleased. As for the Aggies, the defensive line has helped contribute to an SEC fourth-best 13 sacks while allowing just 109.8 rushing yards per game. While those numbers are slightly worse than Arkansas', it's important to note the competition they were playing against. Versus Miami and Auburn, the Aggies' defensive line totaled 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. In the end, I'm going to take the defensive line with the most production against Power 5 teams and the most talent. The Aggies have three former five-star prospects and four former four-star prospects in their top seven. Pick: Texas A&M

Linebackers

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FZGdlcnJpbiBDb29wZXIgd2FzIE1PVklORyDwn5KoIDxicj48YnI+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Ma1lrNUhUd1dmIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTGtZazVIVHdXZjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPbGl2ZXIgSG9kZ2tp bnNvbiAoQG9qaG9kZ2tpbnNvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9vamhvZGdraW5zb24vc3RhdHVzLzE3MDU2MjQ3NDY4MjAyNTU5MDM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Players: Arkansas: Chris Paul Jr./Jaheim Thomas Texas A&M: Edgerrin Cooper/Taurean York Much like the defensive line, this matchup is very, very close. Thomas is second in the SEC in total tackles with 43 total and Paul is skilled in rushing the passer with his above-average speed. Both could use some work in coverage, but they haven't combined for 7.5 tackles for loss and four sacks for nothing. Cooper doesn't have the number of tackles that Thomas does, but he makes up for it with seven tackles for loss and solid pass coverage. Just a freshman, York has done a particularly great job in run defense for the Aggies while also adding 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. This one is too close to call. Pick: Push

Defensive backs

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib3dkeSwgSm9zaCBEZUJlcnJ5IPCfkYsgPGJyPjxicj5GaXJzdCBJ TlQgb2YgdGhlIHNlYXNvbiBmb3IgdGhlIEFncy4gPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6IEVT UE4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0N5dXBGc1l4aFYiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9DeXVwRnNZeGhWPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRleGFzIEEmYW1w O00gRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBBZ2dpZUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FnZ2llRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2OTgxMjk4OTQz OTg3MjYzMDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDMsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Players: Arkansas: Dwight McGlothern/Jaheim Singletary/Lorando Johnson/Hudson Clark/Jayden Johnson/Alfahiym Walcott/Jaylon Braxton

Texas A&M: Josh DeBerry/Tyreek Chappell/Bryce Anderson/Jacoby Mathews/Demani Richardson/Jardin Gilbert/Deuce Harmon The Arkansas secondary has surrendered an average of 231.2 passing yards per game, good for No. 75 in the country. What they lack in coverage, they make up for in turnovers with six interceptions through four games of the season. McGlothern was a Preseason All-SEC Second-Team defensive back and has been a major contributor to a unit that has a coverage grade of 75.7 according to Pro Football Focus. Texas A&M's secondary has fared much better in the passing game, as they've allowed an SEC second-best 164.0 yards per game through the air. However, the unit has only recorded one interception thanks to Boston College transfer Josh DeBerry. Like McGlothern, Richardson was also a member of the Preseason All-SEC Second Team and has helped his unit to a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 71.3. Both sides have their strengths and weaknesses, but like the linebackers, it's too close to call. Pick: Push

Special teams

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXZlIGEgZGF5LCBSYW5keSBCb25kITxicj48YnI+SGUgbmFpbHMg YSBjYXJlZXItbG9uZyA1Mi15YXJkIGZpZWxkIGdvYWwg8J+SoyA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdFJBYTJ6MFRTaCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RS QWEyejBUU2g8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVGV4YXMgQSZhbXA7TSBGb290YmFs bCAoQEFnZ2llRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQWdnaWVGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMzE5MzU1NjU3ODQ0NzU5OT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==