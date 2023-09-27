Arkansas-Texas A&M position-by-position comparison
The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1 SEC) are set to take on the Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has led the Aggies to a solid start to the 2023 season with wins over New Mexico (52-10), Louisiana Monroe (47-3) and Auburn (27-10). Their lone loss was to Miami (48-33).
Head coach Sam Pittman got the Razorbacks off to a 2-0 start with wins over Western Carolina and Kent State, but they've lost two straight to BYU and LSU.
Though the Razorbacks and Aggies face off every season, the transfer portal has made it more difficult to keep up with players around the country.
For this reason, HawgBeat has you covered with a position-by-position breakdown between the two programs to see who has the advantage where...
Note: All players listed are starters on each respective team depth chart.
Quarterback
Players:
Arkansas: KJ Jefferson
76/108, 70.4%, 918 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 163.7 passer rating, 128 rushing yards, rushing TD
Texas A&M: Max Johnson
20/31, 64.5%, 226 yards, 4 TDs, 168.3 passer rating, -5 rushing yards
Johnson began the season as the backup to Connor Weigman, but took over mid-game against Auburn after Weigman exited the game with a lower-leg injury. Arkansas fans may remember Johnson, as he was LSU's starting quarterback in 2021 and he also started for the Aggies against the Razorbacks last season.
Johnson is without a doubt a solid SEC quarterback, but Jefferson is the more talented player. Give me the Preseason All-SEC Second Team quarterback in this one.
Pick: KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
Running backs
Players:
Arkansas: Raheim Sanders/AJ Green/Rashod Dubinion/Dominique Johnson
101 attempts, 445 yards, 5 TDs, 10 receptions, 51 yards
Texas A&M: Rueben Owens/Earnest Crownover/Amari Daniels/Le'Veon Moss
95 attempts, 506 yards, 5 TDs, 16 receptions, 124 yards, receiving TD
From a talent standpoint, Arkansas' running back room is the winner here. Sanders was a Preseason All-SEC First-Team running back for a reason. However, a knee has prevented him from playing the last three weeks and the Razorbacks haven't been the same dominant running team as a result.
Without Sanders, this matchup is pretty even. Should he be healthy — and AJ Green (shoulder) — the Razorbacks have a clear advantage in this department.
Pick: Arkansas (if fully healthy)
Wide receivers
Players:
Arkansas: Andrew Armstrong/Isaac TeSlaa/Jaedon Wilson
44 receptions, 577 yards, 5 TDs
Texas A&M: Ainias Smith/Evan Stewart/Jahdae Walker
49 receptions, 727 yards, 4 TDs
Through the first four games of the season, the Aggies have one of the better passing attacks in the country at No. 18 overall with 301.2 passing yards per game. That sounds about right with Bobby Petrino running the offense.
Smith is a fifth-year veteran and Stewart is a former five-star in his second collegiate season. Walker transferred to Texas A&M from Grand Valley State during the offseason.
Though Arkansas' passing attack hasn't been bad, it's taken some time for the group to gel together with three new starters from last year. Armstrong and TeSlaa are starting to hit their stride, while Wilson is lagging behind a bit and Bowling Green transfer Tyrone Broden has stepped as the third starter.
Arkansas’ group could be strong by season's end, but as of now, I think the Aggies have the upper hand.
Pick: Texas A&M
Tight ends
Players:
Arkansas: Luke Hasz/Francis Sherman/Nathan Bax
15 receptions, 239 yards, 3 TDs
Texas A&M: Max Wright/Jake Johnson/Donovan Green
14 receptions, 136 yards, TD
Truth be told, it's really a one-man machine when it comes to offensive tight-end output for the Razorbacks. Sherman and Bax have played sparingly for blocking purposes while the talented freshman Hasz has provided another weapon for Jefferson.
Though Wright is listed as the starting tight end for Texas A&M, it's Johnson who has the majority of receptions (11). It seems the Aggies don't lean on their tight ends too much in the passing attack, thanks in part to a talented group of wide receivers.
Hasz alone wins this battle for the Hogs.
Pick: Arkansas
Offensive line
Players:
Arkansas: Andrew Chamblee/Brady Latham/Beaux Limmer/Joshua Braun/Patrick Kutas
Texas A&M: Chase Bisontis/Layden Robinson/Bryce Foster/Mark Nabou Jr./Trey Zuhn III
The Razorbacks' offensive line has allowed 11 sacks (No. 104 in the country) and in the last two weeks has been called for 12 penalties. The Hogs' rushing attack is also only averaging 147.8 yards per game, good for No. 75 in the country.
Texas A&M's bunch isn't much better in the run game, coming in at No. 72 in the country with 149.5 yards per game. However, they've only allowed six sacks (No. 43 in the country).
Until Arkansas' offensive linemen can clean up some of the mental mistakes, the edge goes to the Aggies here.
Pick: Texas A&M
Defensive line
Players:
Arkansas: Landon Jackson/Eric Gregory/Taurean Carter/Trajan Jeffcoat/John Morgan III/Keivie Rose/Cameron Ball/Zach Williams/Anthony Booker Jr.
Texas A&M: Fadil Diggs/McKinnley Jackson/Walter Nolen/Shemar Turner/LT Overton/Isaiah Raikes/Albert Regis/Shemar Stewart
Leading up to the season, the talk of the town was that Arkansas' defensive line was the deepest it's been during Sam Pittman's tenure. Up to this point, it's done a good job living up to that. The group has held opponents to just 89.0 rushing yards per game while helping the team acquire an SEC second-best 14 sacks. However, the unit failed to generate any pressure in the second half against LSU last week, which resulted in the Tigers gashing their way up the field whenever they pleased.
As for the Aggies, the defensive line has helped contribute to an SEC fourth-best 13 sacks while allowing just 109.8 rushing yards per game. While those numbers are slightly worse than Arkansas', it's important to note the competition they were playing against. Versus Miami and Auburn, the Aggies' defensive line totaled 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.
In the end, I'm going to take the defensive line with the most production against Power 5 teams and the most talent. The Aggies have three former five-star prospects and four former four-star prospects in their top seven.
Pick: Texas A&M
Linebackers
Players:
Arkansas: Chris Paul Jr./Jaheim Thomas
Texas A&M: Edgerrin Cooper/Taurean York
Much like the defensive line, this matchup is very, very close. Thomas is second in the SEC in total tackles with 43 total and Paul is skilled in rushing the passer with his above-average speed. Both could use some work in coverage, but they haven't combined for 7.5 tackles for loss and four sacks for nothing.
Cooper doesn't have the number of tackles that Thomas does, but he makes up for it with seven tackles for loss and solid pass coverage. Just a freshman, York has done a particularly great job in run defense for the Aggies while also adding 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
This one is too close to call.
Pick: Push
Defensive backs
Players:
Arkansas: Dwight McGlothern/Jaheim Singletary/Lorando Johnson/Hudson Clark/Jayden Johnson/Alfahiym Walcott/Jaylon Braxton
Texas A&M: Josh DeBerry/Tyreek Chappell/Bryce Anderson/Jacoby Mathews/Demani Richardson/Jardin Gilbert/Deuce Harmon
The Arkansas secondary has surrendered an average of 231.2 passing yards per game, good for No. 75 in the country. What they lack in coverage, they make up for in turnovers with six interceptions through four games of the season. McGlothern was a Preseason All-SEC Second-Team defensive back and has been a major contributor to a unit that has a coverage grade of 75.7 according to Pro Football Focus.
Texas A&M's secondary has fared much better in the passing game, as they've allowed an SEC second-best 164.0 yards per game through the air. However, the unit has only recorded one interception thanks to Boston College transfer Josh DeBerry. Like McGlothern, Richardson was also a member of the Preseason All-SEC Second Team and has helped his unit to a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 71.3.
Both sides have their strengths and weaknesses, but like the linebackers, it's too close to call.
Pick: Push
Special teams
Players:
Arkansas: K Cam Little, P Max Fletcher, KR/PR Isaiah Sategna
Texas A&M: K Randy Bond, P Nik Constantinou, KR Rueben Owens, PR Ainias Smith
Little has made all of his extra points and four-of-five field goals this season. The lone miss came on a 49-yard attempt that doinked off the upright against BYU. While he hasn't been perfect, Fletcher has had an improved sophomore season with 15 punts for 671 yards — good for a 44.7 average. Sategna adds elite speed and playmaking to the special teams unit. The redshirt freshman averages 22.3 yards per kick return and 25.7 yards per punt return with a punt return touchdown to his name this season as well.
Bond is perfect on extra-point attempts and has made 9-of-11 field goals this season. Constantinou has consistently been one of the better punters in the SEC throughout his five-year career, as he's averaged 43.2 yards per punt on 160 attempts. Smith has only returned nine punts for 86 yards (9.56 yards per return) while Owens has returned five kicks for 114 yards (22.8 yards per return.
Little's and Constantinou's experience gives them the edge over their opposites, but the home-run ability of Sategna gives the Razorbacks the advantage overall.
Pick: Arkansas