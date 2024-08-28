Arkansas to host Lipscomb in 2024-25 non-conference play
Arkansas head coach John Calipari and the Razorbacks have added another non-conference matchup to their 2024-25 schedule, according to a schedule release on Wednesday.
The Hoop Hogs are expected to host the Lipscomb Bisons on Nov. 6 at Bud Walton Arena. All-time, Arkansas owns a 3-0 advantage over Lipscomb. The last time the two programs faced off was in 2023, when the Razorbacks won 69-66 in North Little Rock.
This is the second piece of scheduling news to be released within the last seven days for Calipari's team, as Jeff Goodman reported Friday that Arkansas and Baylor will meet on Nov. 9 at American Airlines Arena in Dallas.
Other marquee non-conference matchups include tilts against Michigan in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York, Miami in the ACC-SEC Challenge and Illinois as part of a Multi-Team Event (MTE) at Kansas City's T-Mobile Center on Thanksgiving Day.
Arkansas is also expected to play Pacific, Little Rock, North Carolina A&T, Troy and Maryland-Eastern Shore in non-conference play this season. The Razorbacks' full SEC basketball schedule was also announced last week.
