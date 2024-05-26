After posting a 43-14 (20-10 SEC) record this season and earning an SEC Western Division title, the Razorbacks will be hosted their sixth regional since 2017. The full NCAA Tournament Field of 64 seeding and the regional paired with the Fayetteville Regional will be revealed Monday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament for the 11th time in program history, the NCAA announced Sunday night.

Arkansas currently sits at No. 5 in the RPI (Rating Percentage Index), which is the primary metric used to measure seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

Based on that, the Razorbacks have a strong shot at earning a top-8 national seed, which would also guarantee that the Hogs will host a super regional if they advance through the regional.

RELATED: Teams that Arkansas could face in NCAA Tournament Regional

Arkansas owns a 68-45 (.602) overall record in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament. The Diamond Hogs hosted a regional last season in Fayetteville, when they beat Santa Clara and Arizona, but were eliminated with two losses against TCU.

Prior to last year's regional, the Razorbacks had won the last three regionals played at Baum-Walker Stadium, including 2018 (3-0 record), 2019 (3-0 record) and 2021 (3-1 record).

Arkansas enters the NCAA Tournament on a three-game losing streak. The Hogs dropped the regular season finale, 14-4, in rule-rule fashion at Texas A&M before they went winless at the SEC Tournament with losses against South Carolina and Kentucky.

ALSO READ: Does SEC Tournament exit predict postseason success for Arkansas?

The Razorbacks last won a regional during the 2022 season — a year they also went 0-2 in the SEC Tournament — when they won the Stillwater Regional before making a deep run at the College World Series a couple of weeks later.

Arkansas will find out Monday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2 what their seed will be and who will be traveling to the Fayetteville Regional. The regional round will begin Friday and run through Monday, May 31, if needed. Super regionals run through June 7-10 and the College World Series will begin Friday, June 14.