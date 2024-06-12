Head coach John Calipari and the Arkansas basketball team will travel to play at the Miami Hurricanes in the second year of the ACC/SEC Challenge during the 2024-25 season. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec 3, and the tipoff time has yet to be released. All ACC/SEC Challenge games will be broadcast on the ESPN platforms.

Arkansas has played Miami just one time in program history on March 17, 2000, in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. The Hurricanes eliminated the Razorbacks from the postseason with a 75-71 win in Nashville. The matchup will mark the first time the Razorbacks have played the Hurricanes at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. Prior to the 2022-23 season, ACC teams participated in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for 23 years and teams from the SEC played in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge beginning in 2013. The ACC/SEC Challenge will feature 30 games across men's and women's basketball following the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the league. All of the 30 games this fall are set to be televised on ESPN. Arkansas' last regular season game against an ACC team was on Nov. 29 of last year against Duke in the first year of the ACC/SEC Challenge. Arkansas secured a monumental 80-75 win over the No. 7 Blue Devils and returning forward Trevon Brazile shined with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Last season as the head coach of Kentucky, John Calipari’s 12th-ranked Wildcats beat No. 8 Miami, 95-73, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

2024 ACC/SEC Challenge Matchups

December 3 – Tuesday Arkansas at Miami Cal at Missouri Florida State at LSU Georgia Tech at Oklahoma Kentucky at Clemson Notre Dame at Georgia Ole Miss at Louisville South Carolina at Boston College Syracuse at Tennessee Wake Forest at Texas A&M December 4 – Wednesday Alabama at North Carolina Auburn at Duke Pitt at Mississippi State Texas at NC State Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech Virginia at Florida