Arkansas to play Miami in ACC/SEC Challenge
Head coach John Calipari and the Arkansas basketball team will travel to play at the Miami Hurricanes in the second year of the ACC/SEC Challenge during the 2024-25 season.
The game is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec 3, and the tipoff time has yet to be released. All ACC/SEC Challenge games will be broadcast on the ESPN platforms.
Arkansas has played Miami just one time in program history on March 17, 2000, in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. The Hurricanes eliminated the Razorbacks from the postseason with a 75-71 win in Nashville.
The matchup will mark the first time the Razorbacks have played the Hurricanes at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.
Prior to the 2022-23 season, ACC teams participated in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for 23 years and teams from the SEC played in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge beginning in 2013.
The ACC/SEC Challenge will feature 30 games across men's and women's basketball following the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the league. All of the 30 games this fall are set to be televised on ESPN.
Arkansas' last regular season game against an ACC team was on Nov. 29 of last year against Duke in the first year of the ACC/SEC Challenge. Arkansas secured a monumental 80-75 win over the No. 7 Blue Devils and returning forward Trevon Brazile shined with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Last season as the head coach of Kentucky, John Calipari’s 12th-ranked Wildcats beat No. 8 Miami, 95-73, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.
2024 ACC/SEC Challenge Matchups
December 3 – Tuesday
Arkansas at Miami
Cal at Missouri
Florida State at LSU
Georgia Tech at Oklahoma
Kentucky at Clemson
Notre Dame at Georgia
Ole Miss at Louisville
South Carolina at Boston College
Syracuse at Tennessee
Wake Forest at Texas A&M
December 4 – Wednesday
Alabama at North Carolina
Auburn at Duke
Pitt at Mississippi State
Texas at NC State
Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech
Virginia at Florida
Arkansas last played a road game against an ACC team on Nov. 25, 2019, when it faced Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Mason Jones sank a go-ahead three just before the buzzer in overtime to give the Hogs a 62-61 win over the Yellow Jackets in Eric Musselman's first season as head coach.
The Razorbacks have a 22-28 all-time record against current members of the ACC. This is the fourth conference challenge Arkansas has participated in since joining the SEC, as the Hogs also played in the SEC/Big East Invitational and beat Seton Hall in the 2010-11 season.
Miami is the third known non-conference opponent for the Hogs' upcoming season. Arkansas will also host Oakland (no date set) and it will travel to Madison Square Garden in New York City to face Michigan on Dec. 10.
The Hoop Hogs also learned their conference opponents for the 2024-25 season recently. Click here to check out who they will play home-and-home games with, who will come to Fayetteville and where the Hogs will travel.
Arkansas currently has nine scholarship players for the 2024-25 roster with the recent addition of Trevon Brazile returning. Click here for HawgBeat's Arkansas basketball roster tracker.