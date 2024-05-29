Arkansas basketball transfer portal target Coleman Hawkins has withdrawn from the 2024 NBA Draft, according to a report from Shams Charania on Wednesday.

A 6-foot-10, 225-pound senior forward transfer from Illinois, Hawkins averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the Fighting Illini last season. He shot 45.1% from the field, 36.9% from beyond the arch and 79.2% from the charity stripe.

Hawkins made his decision to withdraw after showing out during NBA Combine scrimmages and taking multiple visits to NBA organizations. He was named the Player of the Game after a scrimmage on May 15 following a 17-point, 5-rebound, 3-assist outing against other top talent.