Arkansas transfer target Coleman Hawkins withdraws from NBA Draft
Arkansas basketball transfer portal target Coleman Hawkins has withdrawn from the 2024 NBA Draft, according to a report from Shams Charania on Wednesday.
A 6-foot-10, 225-pound senior forward transfer from Illinois, Hawkins averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the Fighting Illini last season. He shot 45.1% from the field, 36.9% from beyond the arch and 79.2% from the charity stripe.
Hawkins made his decision to withdraw after showing out during NBA Combine scrimmages and taking multiple visits to NBA organizations. He was named the Player of the Game after a scrimmage on May 15 following a 17-point, 5-rebound, 3-assist outing against other top talent.
The stretch forward had a career best season in 2023-24, as he had 22 double-digit performances, five 20+ point games and a season-high 30 points against Iowa.
During Illinois' NCAA Tournament run to the Elite 8, Hawkins had three straight games with double-digit points on efficient shooting before meeting a buzzsaw in UConn.
Hawkins and Arkansas do have some connections, as Associate Head Coach Chin Coleman's time as an assistant at Illinois overlapped with Hawkins' time as a player.
As things currently stand, the Razorbacks have eight scholarship players on their projected roster. Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on all the offseason action.