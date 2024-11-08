Arkansas vs Baylor: BetSaracen lines, staff picks

HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort.
This week, the Hogs will face off against the No. 8 Baylor Bears at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors.
Here is a full breakdown:
ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:
Money Line:
Arkansas: +130
Baylor: -150
Spread:
Arkansas: +3, (-110)
Baylor: +3, (-110)
Total Points:
OVER 155, (-110)
UNDER 155, (-110)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 76.5 (-115)
Arkansas UNDER 76.5 (-115)
Baylor OVER 78.5 (-120)
Baylor UNDER 78.5 (-110)
Double-R Props:
~ Adou Thiero OVER 9.5 points scored and OVER 1.5 free throws made: +115
~ Boogie Fland OVER 4.5 free throws and OVER 3.5 assists: +190
~ DJ Wagner OVER 8.5 points scored and OVER 2.5 assists: +130
~ Johnell Davis OVER 18.5 points scored and OVER 2.5 three pointers made: +120
~ Jonas Aidoo OVER 4.5 points scored and OVER 4.5 rebounds: +115
~ Billy Richmond OVER 5.5 points scored and OVER 1.5 blocks: +210
~ Boogie Fland OVER 16.5 points scored and OVER 2.5 three pointers made: +250
~ Trevon Brazile OVER 8.5 points scored and OVER 8.5 rebounds: +220
~ Billy Richmond OVER 1.5 3PT shots attempted and OVER 1.5 steals: +350
~ Trevon Brazile OVER 1.5 3PT shots attempted and OVER 1.5 steals: +325
~ Arkansas team OVER 47.5 points in the paint and opponent UNDER 29.5 points in the paint: +500
HAWGBEAT'S PICK
Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.
Boogie Fland OVER 16.5 points scored and OVER 2.5 three pointers made (+250)
In his collegiate debut against Lipscomb, freshman guard Boogie Fland wasn't shy about letting the ball fly.
His 18 field goal attempts was a game-high (next highest was 12, Johnell Davis), and Fland made eight of those shots for 17 points. If head coach John Calipari continues letting Fland have that bright of a green light, he should have opportunities to get over 16.5 points Saturday.
Where Fland needs to improve is from distance, as he finished 1-of-8 from beyond the arc against the Bisons. I will go out on a limb and say that's more of an anomaly than a trend, and I think Fland will bounce back with the bright lights on.
Big-time players make big-time plays when it matters most, and I think that'll be the case for Fland against the Bears.