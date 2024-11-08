Arkansas vs Baylor: BetSaracen lines, staff picks

HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each game day eve, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback basketball game. This week, the Hogs will face off against the No. 8 Baylor Bears at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU and streamed on the ESPN app, and there is no shortage of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)



ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line: Arkansas: +130 Baylor: -150 Spread: Arkansas: +3, (-110) Baylor: +3, (-110) Total Points: OVER 155, (-110) UNDER 155, (-110) Team Totals: Arkansas OVER 76.5 (-115) Arkansas UNDER 76.5 (-115) Baylor OVER 78.5 (-120) Baylor UNDER 78.5 (-110) (Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

Double-R Props:

~ Adou Thiero OVER 9.5 points scored and OVER 1.5 free throws made: +115 ~ Boogie Fland OVER 4.5 free throws and OVER 3.5 assists: +190 ~ DJ Wagner OVER 8.5 points scored and OVER 2.5 assists: +130 ~ Johnell Davis OVER 18.5 points scored and OVER 2.5 three pointers made: +120 ~ Jonas Aidoo OVER 4.5 points scored and OVER 4.5 rebounds: +115 ~ Billy Richmond OVER 5.5 points scored and OVER 1.5 blocks: +210 ~ Boogie Fland OVER 16.5 points scored and OVER 2.5 three pointers made: +250 ~ Trevon Brazile OVER 8.5 points scored and OVER 8.5 rebounds: +220 ~ Billy Richmond OVER 1.5 3PT shots attempted and OVER 1.5 steals: +350 ~ Trevon Brazile OVER 1.5 3PT shots attempted and OVER 1.5 steals: +325 ~ Arkansas team OVER 47.5 points in the paint and opponent UNDER 29.5 points in the paint: +500

HAWGBEAT'S PICK

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.



Boogie Fland OVER 16.5 points scored and OVER 2.5 three pointers made (+250)