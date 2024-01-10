Arkansas vs. Georgia: TV details, key players, BetSaracen odds
The Arkansas Razorbacks (9-5, 0-1 SEC) are in dire need of positive momentum as they head into Athens, Georgia, to take on the Georgia Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 SEC) on Wednesday evening at Stegeman Coliseum.
Led by second-year head coach Mike White, the Bulldogs are off to a strong start to the 2023-24 season. Georgia owns wins over teams such as Florida State, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and Missouri.
"Mike White is a great coach," head coach Eric Musselman said on Monday. "He's been doing it a long time. His teams do a great job of executing on both sides of the ball.
"I told our team this is a much different team than we played last year. They have good length. They went out and added some guys that are really good pieces. It's a team that looks connected. It’s a big-time challenge."
Leading the Tigers is senior guard Jabri Abdur-Raheim. The 6-foot-8, 215-pound New Jersey native is averaging 12.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arch.
"Abdur-Rahim is a guy that we tried to recruit, as well, when he left Virginia," Musselman said. "I coached his father with the Kings. I was an assistant coach with the Hawks when Shareef played there. Really familiar with them as a family. He can shoot the ball. He does a good job of drawing fouls off three-point shots. He does what you’d want a player to do. He’s improved each and every year. He’s got great length at 6-foot-8 and his percentages don’t lie."
KenPom ranks Georgia 72nd overall nationally and the Bulldogs are also top-50 in defensive efficiency through 14 games.
Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick:
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (9-5, 0-1 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 SEC)
What: The first true road game for Arkansas this season
When: Wednesday, Jan 10 at 8:00 p.m. CT
Where: Athens, Ga. — Stegeman Coliseum (10,523)
TV/Stream: ESPNU/Watch ESPN (Brian Custer and Jimmy Dykes)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Sirius/XM: 390 Sirius / 390 XM / 980 SXM App
SPREAD/TOTALS:
Moneyline:
Arkansas: +135
Georgia: -155
Spread:
Arkansas: +2.5 (-105)
Georgia: -2.5 (-115)
Totals:
Total Points:
OVER 152.5 (-115)
UNDER 152.5 (-105)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 75.5 (-115)
Arkansas UNDER 75.5 (-115)
Georgia OVER 77.5 (-115)
Georgia UNDER 77.5 (-115)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Double R Props
Arkansas team OVER 11.5 assists and OVER 15.5 free throw attempts: +195
Davonte Davis OVER 6.5 points and OVER 2.5 assists: +185
Jeremiah Davenport OVER 2.5 points and OVER 5.5 minutes played: +150
Keyon Menifield OVER 12.5 points and OVER 4.5 3-point attempts: +125
Makhi Mitchell OVER 3.5 points and OVER 3.5 rebounds: +185
Tramon Mark OVER 14.5 points and OVER 3.5 free throws attempted: +175
Chandler Lawson OVER 4.5 points and OVER 0.5 offensive rebounds: +200
El Ellis OVER 1.5 points and OVER 0.5 3-points made: +230
Jalen Graham OVER 7.5 points and OVER 5.5 rebounds: +250
Khalif Battle OVER 9.5 points and OVER 7.5 field goals attempted: +210
Trevon Brazile OVER 11.5 points and OVER 1.5 blocks: +200
Arkansas team OVER 5.5 steals and OVER 57.5 field goals attempted: +325
Joseph Pinion OVER 1.5 points and OVER 0.5 steals: +300
Layden Blocker OVER 5.5 points and OVER 1.5 assists: +300
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
HAWGBEAT'S PICK: Keyon Menifield Jr. OVER 12.5 points and OVER 4.5 3-point attempts (+125)
Arkansas may not be playing its best brand of basketball at the moment, but that's not the fault of Menifield.
In his last two games against No. 25 Auburn and UNC Wilmington, the Razorback guard scored 32 and 14 points, respectively. On top of that, he shot 3-7 from three against the Seahawks and 4-9 against the Tigers.
Menifield has been dynamite with the ball in his hands and I expect that to continue on the road as Musselman looks to fine-tune the Hogs' rotation.
