The Arkansas Razorbacks (9-5, 0-1 SEC) are in dire need of positive momentum as they head into Athens, Georgia, to take on the Georgia Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 SEC).

Led by second-year head coach Mike White, the Bulldogs are off to a strong start to the 2023-24 season. Georgia owns wins over teams such as Florida State, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and Missouri.

"Mike White is a great coach," head coach Eric Musselman said on Monday. "He's been doing it a long time. His teams do a great job of executing on both sides of the ball.

"I told our team this is a much different team than we played last year. They have good length. They went out and added some guys that are really good pieces. It's a team that looks connected. It’s a big-time challenge."

Leading the Tigers is senior guard Jabri Abdur-Raheim. The 6-foot-8, 215-pound New Jersey native is averaging 12.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arch.

"Abdur-Rahim is a guy that we tried to recruit, as well, when he left Virginia," Musselman said. "I coached his father with the Kings. I was an assistant coach with the Hawks when Shareef played there. Really familiar with them as a family. He can shoot the ball. He does a good job of drawing fouls off three-point shots. He does what you’d want a player to do. He’s improved each and every year. He’s got great length at 6-foot-8 and his percentages don’t lie."

KenPom ranks Georgia 72nd overall nationally and the Bulldogs are also top-50 in defensive efficiency through 14 games.

Here's a closer comparison of Arkansas' and Georgia's stats, efficiency ratings, projected lineup for the Bulldogs and more ahead of Wednesday's game, which is set to tipoff at 8:00 p.m. CT on ESPNU: