Arkansas vs. No. 6 Kentucky: TV details, key players, BetSaracen odds
Arkansas (10-9, 1-5 SEC) is coming off the back of its fifth conference blowout loss against Ole Miss and has to quickly turn things around as the Hogs are set to face off against the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats 14-4 (4-2 SEC) on Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena.
For the first time in program history, ESPN's College GameDay is also slated to travel to Fayetteville for the matchup. The show — previewing all the day's action and discussing the biggest storylines in college basketball — will be live from 10-11 a.m. CT and will air on ESPN.
Led by 15th-year head coach John Calipari, the Wildcats are coming off a 79-62 upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks. Kentucky has already defeated programs like Florida, North Carolina and Miami this season.
With guard Tramon Mark dealing with migraines and forward Trevon Brazile managing knee soreness, the Razorbacks could be shorthanded against the Wildcats this weekend.
"I would assume that Tramon should be getting better each day with the migraine," Musselman said. "That's usually the history of how migraines go, but that is also very, very unpredictable. With (Brazile), he would like to play for sure, but he's got some soreness and there are a couple of different thought processes. Does he rest, does he see how it feels before tip? So I would say, you know, as of this moment, I would say, at best, a game-time decision."
Leading the Wildcats is senior guard Antonio Reeves. The 6-foot-6, 196-pound Illinois native is averaging 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and 42.6% from three.
KenPom ranks Kentucky 20th overall nationally and the Wildcats are also 4th in offensive efficiency through 18 games.
Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick:
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (10-9, 1-5 SEC) vs Kentucky Wildcats (14-4, 4-2 SEC)
When: Saturday, Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. (CT)
Where: Fayetteville, AR • Bud Walton Arena
TV/Stream: ESPN/Watch ESPN
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
SPREAD/TOTALS:
Moneyline:
Arkansas: +240
Kentucky: -275
Spread:
Arkansas: +6.5 (-110)
Kentucky: -6.5 (-110)
Totals:
Total Points:
OVER 164.5 (--105)
UNDER 164.5 (-115)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Double R Props
Arkansas team OVER 10.5 turnovers and OVER 9.5 assists: +115
Chandler Lawson OVER 1.5 points and OVER 12.5 minutes played: +105
El Ellis OVER 3.5 points and OVER 0.5 3-points made: +180
Jalen Graham OVER 6.5 points and OVER 0.5 free throws made: +155
Jeremiah Davenport OVER 7.5 points and OVER 1.5 assists: +185
Joseph Pinion OVER 5.5 points and OVER 8.5 minutes played: +155
Keyon Menifield Jr. OVER 4.5 points and OVER 1.5 free throws made: +145
Khalif Battle OVER 5.5 points and OVER 2.5 free throws made: +135
Layden Blocker OVER 0.5 points and OVER 2.5 defensive rebounds: +165
Makhi Mitchell OVER 2.5 points and OVER 1.5 blocks: +175
Tramon Mark OVER 16.5 points and OVER 7.5 free throws attempted: +165
Trevon Brazile OVER 4.5 points and OVER 5.5 rebounds: +155
Arkansas team OVER 43.5 rebounds and OVER 34.5 FG percentage: +250
Davonte Davis OVER 3.5 points and OVER 0.5 steals: +200
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
HAWGBEAT'S PICK: Kentucky -6.5 (-110)
Let's be honest, Arkansas hasn't looked anywhere near good enough in conference play to compete with a Kentucky team that's pushing for a top seed in the NCAA tournament.
Five conference blowouts — including two at home — doesn't exactly inspire confidence for the Hogs, especially with the possiblity that guard Tramon Mark and forward Trevon Brazile could be out with migraines and knee soreness, respectively.
Until the Razorbacks prove they can be a coherent team again, a 6.5 point line against a top 10 team seems like free money, even if it it at home.
