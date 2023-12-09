Arkansas vs. Oklahoma: TV details, key players, BetSaracen odds
The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3) will look to earn a third straight win Saturday against the No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners (8-0) on Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
Led by third-year head coach Porter Moser, the Sooners have an unblemished record to this point in the season with impressive wins over Iowa, USC and Providence.
Arkansas lost three of four games in a seven-day span from Nov. 17-24, but the Hogs returned home from the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas to upset No. 7 Duke on Nov. 29 at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks defeated Furman by a score of 97-83 on Monday evening, but star forward Trevon Brazile suffered a sprained ankle late in the contest.
"Severe sprain," Musselman said Wednesday regarding Brazile's ankle. "Will not participate in anything we do today. There's a possibility of him going on an underwater treadmill to walk tomorrow. So, not a glowing report."
The Hogs could certainly use Brazile against the Sooners, who rank in the top-25 nationally in scoring offense, scoring defense, field goal percentage and free throw percentage.
"I love what Coach Moser’s done," Musselman said. "I think he’s done an incredible job. They have some returners that are key pieces like their point guard (Milos Uzan), and (Sam Godwin), and (Otega Oweh) is much improved at the small forward spot.
"So those three primary returners, and then they add really good pieces like No. 2, (Javian) McCollum at the off guard or point guard. He’s kind of a combo guard as a dynamic scorer who can really shoot the ball off the bounce. (Jalon) Moore is a guy that’s played at Georgia Tech for three years. He’s an energy guy. Plays really hard."
Oweh ranks 2nd in the Big 12 with a field goal percentage of 67.6% (50-74). McCollum is a transfer from Siena and his 2.1 made threes per game ranks 9th in the conference.
Here's details on how to watch/listen, key players for the Sooners and betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen:
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3, 0-0 SEC) vs No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners (8-0, 0-0 Big 12)
What: The third and final Crimson and Cardinal Classic at Tulsa’s BOK Center
When: Saturday – Dec. 9 – 3:00 pm (CT)
Where: Tulsa, Okla. • BOK Center (19,199)
TV/Stream: ESPN2/Watch ESPN (Mark Neely and King McClure)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Sirius/XM: 160 Sirius / 191 XM / 962 SXM App
--------------
Oklahoma projected starters
#12 - G Milos Uzan - So., 6'4", 193 lbs.
Stats per game: 29.9 min, 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.8 turnovers, 0.5 blocks, 37.3 fg%, 26.7 3fg%
#2 - G Javian McCollum - Jr., 6'2", 160 lbs.
Stats per game: 28.8 min, 14.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.9 steals, 2.0 turnovers, 0.1 blocks, 47.8 fg%, 37.0 3fg%
#3 - G Otega Oweh - So., 6'5", 215 lbs.
Stats per game: 25.3 min, 15.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.1 steals, 2.0 turnovers, 0.6 blocks, 67.6 fg%, 77.8 3fg%
#14 - F Jalon Moore - Jr., 6' 7”, 222 lbs.
Stats per game: 20.4 min, 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.1 turnovers, 1.4 blocks, 55.0 fg%, 41.7 3fg%
#10 - F Sam Godwin - Sr., 6'10", 235 lbs.
Stats per game: 17.0 min, 8.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 turnovers, 1.4 blocks, 71.4 fg%
Arkansas projected starters
#3 - G El Ellis - Grad. Sr., 6'3", 180 lbs.
Stats per game: 22.0 min, 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.4 steals, 1.4 turnovers, 0.2 blocks, 39.3 fg%, 23.8 3fg%
#4 - G Davonte Davis - Sr., 6'4", 185 lbs.
Stats per game: 32.2 min, 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.4 steals, 1.2 turnovers, 35.2 fg%, 24.1 3fg%
#12 - G Tramon Mark - Jr., 6'6", 185 lbs.
Stats per game: 29.1 min, 17.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.4 turnovers, 0.4 blocks, 55.1 fg%, 37.0 3fg%
#2 - F Trevon Brazile* - R-So., 6' 10”, 220 lbs.
Stats per game: 30.8 min, 11.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.8 steals, 2.0 turnovers, 1.9 blocks, 50.8 fg%, 46.7 3fg%
#15 - F Makhi Mitchell - Sr., 6'10", 240 lbs.
Stats per game: 13.9 min, 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.3 steals, 1.1 turnovers, 0.9 blocks, 68.8 fg%
* - Brazile is dealing with the sprained ankle, but he is a starter if healthy.
--------------
SPREAD/TOTALS:
Moneyline:
Arkansas: +145
Oklahoma: -165
Spread:
Arkansas: +3.5 (-105)
Oklahoma: -3.5 (-115)
Totals:
Total Points:
OVER 148.5 (-105)
UNDER 148.5 (-115)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 72.5 (-120)
Arkansas UNDER 72.5 (-110)
Oklahoma OVER 75.5 (-120)
Oklahoma UNDER 75.5 (-110)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Double R Props
Arkansas OVER 38.5 rebounds and OVER 12.5 turnovers: +145
Chandler Lawson OVER 5.5 points and OVER 2.5 blocks: +105
Davonte Davis OVER 7.5 points and OVER 2.5 assists: +185
El Ellis OVER 7.5 points and OVER 2.5 assists: +180
Jeremiah Davenport OVER 3.5 points and OVER 1.5 rebounds: +170
Khalif Battle OVER 16.5 points and OVER 7.5 FTs made: +115
Layden Blocker OVER 8.5 points and OVER 1.5 assists: +185
Tramon Mark OVER 17.5 points and OVER 0.5 steals: +125
Arkansas OVER 19.5 FTs made and OVER 12.5 assists: +200
Jalen Graham OVER 3.5 points and OVER 2.5 rebounds: +275
Joseph Pinion OVER 2.5 points and OVER 0.5 steals: +260
Makhi Mitchell OVER 6.5 points and OVER 0.5 blocks: +220
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
--------------
HAWGBEAT'S PICK: Layden Blocker OVER 8.5 points and OVER 1.5 assists (+185)
I'm going to keep taking Blocker's props until he gives me a reason not to. The freshman guard has scored at least nine points in four straight games — including an 11-point effort against North Carolina.
Though Blocker hasn't gotten many assists this season, he finally turned the corner in that department in the Hogs' last game against Furman. He had a remarkable five assists to only one turnover.
With Blocker's emergence in the point guard spot and Tramon Mark still shaking off the rust, I like these odds in a crucial matchup against the Sooners.
--------------
Headlines
Scouting Report: Analyzing the Oklahoma Sooners
Musselman not too worried about NET rankings just yet
Musselman talks future schedule for Hoop Hogs